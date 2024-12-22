15 Mexican Taco Styles, Explained
It's hard to find a food that better represents Mexico's rich history and culture than tacos. Their origins date back centuries to indigenous communities who used tortillas to carry fillings like beans, squash, and meat. As new cultures arrived in Mexico, they introduced new ingredients and cooking techniques. Over the centuries, tacos have evolved into one of the most popular dishes in the world. However, the true depth of their variety often gets overlooked.
In Mexico, tacos are incredibly diverse, with each region putting its own spin on this iconic dish. In the north, you'll typically find tacos filled with grilled beef like carne asada. Seafood is popular along the coasts, and pork is prepared in all sorts of iterations nationwide. Mexican tacos can be meat-centric or vegetarian with fillings that are slow-cooked, roasted, stewed, or deep-fried. In addition, many tacos have particular salsas and garnishes that complement the fillings.
You could travel across Mexico for months and still not uncover all the unique types of tacos on offer. That being said, you have to start somewhere. To determine which taco styles are the most beloved and iconic, we spoke to chefs who have a deep connection to Mexican food and culture. These are some of their favorite Mexican tacos that they say everyone should try at least once.
Tacos de birria
Birria has been making waves on the international food scene lately, but it's long been a popular taco style in the western state of Jalisco. Stephen Castrianni and his team at Vallarta Eats often include stops at birria stands on their award-winning food tours in the resort town of Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco. Castrianni said, "Birria is a great story in that it incorporates more than just the food. It includes world history and Mexican cultural convictions."
The origin of birria dates back to the 16th century when the Spanish brought livestock like goats to the Americas. At first, Mexican people didn't embrace goat meat because it was tough, and tasted and smelled unpleasant. However, when goats started decimating crops, the people of Jalisco came up with a creative solution. They realized that if the goat meat was heavily spiced and braised low and slow, it could be quite tasty. Today, birria is a popular breakfast dish that includes spicy, slow-simmered beef or goat meat in tortillas that are dipped in fat and griddled. The tacos are typically sprinkled with chopped onions and cilantro and served with birria broth on the side.
Tacos al pastor
Tacos al pastor may just be the most beloved taco style in Mexico and outside its borders. You can instantly recognize an al pastor taco stand from the trompo (vertical spit) piled high with slabs of marinated pork topped with onion or pineapple. The meat roasts on the trompo and is shaved off in thin slices and served in soft corn tortillas. Tacos al pastor are typically served with diced onions, chopped pineapple, cilantro, and your choice of fiery red or green salsas. Interestingly, this popular Mexican dish has international roots.
In the early 1900s, large numbers of Lebanese people immigrated to Mexico. They brought many culinary traditions with them, including shawarma, which consists of lamb cooked on a vertical spit and served in pita bread. As Melinda Fraser of Rodrigo's Mexican Grill explained, "People in Mexico started putting their own spin on the ingredients and prep, and instead of using just lamb and Eastern spices, they started using pork and traditional Mexican flavors instead." The "Mexicanized" shawarma on tortillas was a huge hit, and now tacos al pastor are widely considered one of the top taco styles to try in Mexico.
Tacos de Mocorito
While popular taco styles like al pastor and carne asada can typically be found all over Mexico, there are some types of tacos that you can usually only find in their birthplace. If you happen to be in the state of Sinaloa, Chef Octavio Enciso Sandoval of Boca del Cielo and Gallo y Toro highly recommends making a stop in the town of Mocorito. "Mocorito is known for its wide range of cuisine, especially for being the birthplace of chilorio, a typical dish from Sinaloa," he said.
Chilorio consists of pork meat mixed with a healthy dose of pork fat. The pork is simmered for hours until fork tender. Then the shredded pork is cooked with a paste made from pasilla chiles, onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and oregano. Sometimes vinegar is added as well. The stew-like meat can be eaten on its own or served with rice. However, many people say it's best enjoyed as tacos de Mocorito, aka tacos de chilorio. The meat is served in soft corn tortillas and often topped with chopped onions, cilantro, and salsa.
Tacos de cochinita pibil
With over 60 Latin restaurants in 12 countries, Richard Sandoval of Richard Sandoval Hospitality knows a thing or two about tacos. One style that he thinks deserves more attention is tacos de cochinita pibil from the Yucatán state. "The pork, marinated in citrus and achiote, is wrapped in banana leaves and slow-roasted, giving it a unique depth of flavor," he said. "It's a taste of the Yucatán's vibrant culture and an example of how local ingredients and techniques can create something extraordinary."
In the past, cochinita pibil was made with a whole suckling pig, but many people today simply use a fatty cut of pork like the shoulder or leg. The meat is marinated for hours in a mix of vibrant red achiote paste and citrus juice. Some people also add spices like cinnamon, allspice, and cumin. The marinated meat is then wrapped in banana leaves and cooked in a pit in the ground called a pib. The meat roasts for hours until it's lusciously soft and shreddable. It's often served in soft corn tortillas with pickled red onions and salsa.
Tacos de pescado
No trip to Baja California is complete without indulging in some delicious Baja fish tacos. Legend has it that the dish originated from Japanese fishermen who migrated to the area in the mid-20th century and introduced tempura to the local population. Mexican people took the dish one step further by serving it in tacos with vibrant toppings like shredded purple cabbage, pico de gallo, crema, and hot sauce. The final touch is usually a squeeze of lime.
Baja California isn't the only place where fish tacos are popular in Mexico. Classically trained chef, tour guide, and taco fanatic Diego of El Taco Club recommends heading further down Mexico's west coast to try tacos de pescado zarandeado from Nayarit. These tasty fish tacos feature fish that's been split in half and grilled over hot coals. Garnishes can include sliced radishes and red onion. Diego also recommends trying tacos de pescado y mariscos from Veracruz. These ocean-influenced tacos feature fresh seafood like shrimp, octopus, and fish topped with vibrant additions like avocado and mango pico de gallo.
Tacos de canasta
According to chef Oscar Diaz of Aaktun, one taco style that's best enjoyed in its place of origin is tacos de canasta. The name translates to "basket tacos" and it refers to the way the tacos are served. They can include a variety of fillings like mashed potatoes, refried beans, or chorizo. The pre-filled tacos are placed in a basket or container lined with butcher paper and a plastic bag. Sliced onions are often layered between the tacos, then hot chile oil is poured over the tacos. They're wrapped up tightly and steam in the container, hence the nickname "sweaty tacos."
What makes tacos de canasta so popular is how accessible they are to folks from all walks of life. They're typically inexpensive and can be found all over the streets of Mexico City. As Diaz said, "These baskets are strapped to the back of bicycles, cruised around the city, and sold straight off the bike. There's something about cruising tacos around the city with salsas and salt shakers tied to the bike like pens at a bank — it's just not translatable in America, or anywhere else!"
Tacos de carnitas
If you're a fan of authentic Mexican tacos, there's a good chance you've had your fair share of tacos de carnitas. These tasty pork tacos come from the town of Quiroga in Michoacán state where they're made using a confit-style method. Big chunks of pork are added to a copper pot with lard and cooked until the outside is caramelized and crispy. Then the pork is moved to a second pot and braised for hours until it's tender, juicy, and falling apart.
As carnitas spread across Mexico, many chefs added their own twists to the dish. As Chef Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo explained, "There are a few versions, like in Mexico City where people add a sweetening agent like Coca-Cola, condensed milk, or orange juice to enhance the caramelization while shortening the cook time." Like many carnitas purists, de la Vega prefers the traditional method of carnitas cooked just in lard. The meat is so succulent that you can serve it on its own in soft tortillas with just a few garnishes like pickled onions or jalapeños to cut the richness of the pork.
Tacos de barbacoa
For many Mexican people, certain types of tacos bring back fond memories of childhood. For award-winning chef Dudley Nieto of Houston food group Mas Mex, tacos de barbacoa were a life-changing experience. Barbacoa is essentially meat that's been slow-roasted until it's ultra-tender. In Mexico, it's often made with goat, lamb, mutton, or beef. The meat is typically wrapped in maguey leaves and cooked in a fire pit in the ground along with a pot of water that helps to steam the meat. Some people also add aromatic herbs and spices.
In the States, beef barbacoa is pretty common. However, if you come across lamb or mutton barbacoa, many say that's the ticket. Nieto told us about the first time he discovered barbacoa de borrego (mutton barbecue) in the state of Hidalgo in Central Mexico. He said, "When the cook pulled the barbacoa from the ground and opened the container, the smell was unreal — full of flavor, mouthwatering, and I knew in that moment that my senses were in a different world! When I tasted it with fresh tortillas and a cup of consommé with garbanzo and onions, I was in heaven!"
Tacos poc chuc
Since 1988, Susana Trilling has been cooking and eating her way through Mexico. As the founder of Seasons of my Heart cooking school and the ¡Ya Oaxaca! food brand, she's always on the lookout for regional specialties to inspire her culinary creations. One lesser-known taco style that she thinks deserves more attention is tacos poc chuc from the Yucatán region. These tasty tacos feature slices of grilled pork bathed in garlic and sour orange juice. The meat is tasty on its own, but Trilling says it's the toppings that really make these tacos stand out.
"Poc chuc tacos are served with a thick slice of sour orange that is squeezed on top and a sauce of seared, roasted tomatoes, ground up with black skin and all," Trilling said. "They are eaten with grilled, roasted red onions and more sour orange juice and cilantro." The acidity of the citrus juice helps cut through the fattiness of the pork and adds vibrancy to the dish. If you want an extra hit of heat, Trilling recommends adding a splash of hot habanero sauce.
Tacos de papadzules
The Yucatán is renowned for its wealth of unique dishes that you won't find in other parts of Mexico. One that chef Carlos Gaytán of Paseo Anaheim thinks more people should know about is tacos de papadzules from the Yucatán state. "These vegetarian tacos are made with tortillas dipped in a pumpkin seed sauce and filled with hard-boiled eggs," he said. "Served with a tomato-based sauce, they are simple yet deeply flavorful and steeped in Mayan culinary heritage."
Tacos papadzules have an interesting history. The name translates to "food of the gentlemen" or "food of the lord" and it is believed the dish was reserved for Mayan elites. These distinctive tacos look more like enchiladas than regular street-style tacos. The tortillas are dipped in a pumpkin seed sauce flavored with epazote, then filled with hard-boiled eggs (or chicken if you want to make it meaty) and rolled up into flute-like shapes. Then, tomato sauce is spooned over top. Some people also sprinkle the tacos with pepitas or pumpkin seeds for additional visual appeal and texture.
Tacos gobernador
Another taco style that Carlos Gaytán believes is an absolute standout is tacos gobernador. This relatively new style of taco was created in Sinaloa in either the '80s or '90s. Legend has it that a chef at Los Arcos restaurant in Mazatlán created the tacos for Governor Francisco Labastida when the governor was visiting the city. The owners of the restaurant had heard that Labastida loved his wife's shrimp tacos, so the chef wanted to create a shrimp dish that would impress the governor just as much.
Tacos gobernador typically consist of fresh shrimp cooked with onions, poblano peppers, and sometimes chipotle peppers. The shrimp and veggies are piled into a tortilla and topped with cheese, then the tortillas are folded over and grilled in butter or oil to melt the cheese and make the tortillas crispy. Gaytán said, "The creamy, savory filling pairs perfectly with a lightly toasted corn tortilla for added crunch. The freshness of Sinaloan seafood elevates the experience, making these tacos a must-try."
Tacos de tripa
Organ meat may not be popular in the United States, but it's pretty common in Mexico. Diego of El Taco Club told us that in Mexican cuisine, tacos are all about making the most of every part of the animal. Nothing goes to waste, which allows cooks to highlight the versatility of the ingredients. He said, "This approach isn't just practical; it's deeply rooted in tradition, showing respect for the ingredients and celebrating creativity. Tacos, in this sense, aren't just food — they're a way to honor the resources we have."
Tacos de tripa (tripe tacos) have their fair share of fans in Mexico. They consist of either beef or pork intestines fried until crispy, and served in soft corn tortillas with onions and cilantro. Many say you shouldn't knock them until you've tried them. Oscar Diaz of Aaktun recalls turning his nose up at tripe tacos for years, then finally trying one at his favorite taquero spot. He said, "I doused it in salsa and lime and ... mind blown! Such a delicious, beefy crispy bite — I couldn't believe what I was experiencing. Did I just discover my new favorite taco? I sure did."
Tacos de guisado
One of the most versatile types of tacos you can find in Mexico is tacos de guisado. Guisado means "stew" in Spanish and that's what you get to fill your corn tortillas with at a tacos de guisado stall or restaurant. The fillings can be anything slow-cooked and simmered down into a stew-like concoction. Think chicken in a fiery chile sauce, rajas (roasted poblano peppers) cooked in cream sauce, potatoes with sausage, or organ meats simmered in vibrant spices. Tacos de guisado are messy, but homey, and often eaten as a warming breakfast dish.
In Susana Trilling's adopted home of Oaxaca, tacos de guisado are called tacos de cazuela and they can be served DIY style. She said, "You choose your filling, which is presented in little pottery bowls (cazuelas), and prepare your own tacos with a stack of hot tortillas. There are many filling options of stewed beef or chicken, marinated pork, and even vegetables. My personal favorite is with nopales and quelites (local wild greens) and hard-boiled eggs."
Tacos placeros
When we asked chef Tacho Kneeland of Cabo Wabo Cantina which taco styles he thought deserved more recognition, he was quick to call out tacos placeros. He said, "Tacos placeros are known for their simplicity, yet pack a punch of flavor. They typically feature a mix of guacamole, pico de gallo, and crispy chicharrón (fried pork skin), creating a perfect balance of fresh and crunchy textures."
Tacos placeros are common at markets throughout Central Mexico. The name loosely translates to "plaza taco" because people often sell and eat them in plazas where markets are held. They're often made with whatever ingredients are on hand at the market, many of which don't require cooking. As Kneeland mentioned, this often includes chicharron. However, you can also sometimes get tacos placeros with stewed meats similar to what you might find in tacos de guisado. Many people add fresh toppings like nopales, cilantro, chopped onions, and panela cheese. And like many taco styles, tacos placeros can be topped with your favorite salsa.