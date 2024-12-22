15 Mexican Taco Styles, Explained

It's hard to find a food that better represents Mexico's rich history and culture than tacos. Their origins date back centuries to indigenous communities who used tortillas to carry fillings like beans, squash, and meat. As new cultures arrived in Mexico, they introduced new ingredients and cooking techniques. Over the centuries, tacos have evolved into one of the most popular dishes in the world. However, the true depth of their variety often gets overlooked.

In Mexico, tacos are incredibly diverse, with each region putting its own spin on this iconic dish. In the north, you'll typically find tacos filled with grilled beef like carne asada. Seafood is popular along the coasts, and pork is prepared in all sorts of iterations nationwide. Mexican tacos can be meat-centric or vegetarian with fillings that are slow-cooked, roasted, stewed, or deep-fried. In addition, many tacos have particular salsas and garnishes that complement the fillings.

You could travel across Mexico for months and still not uncover all the unique types of tacos on offer. That being said, you have to start somewhere. To determine which taco styles are the most beloved and iconic, we spoke to chefs who have a deep connection to Mexican food and culture. These are some of their favorite Mexican tacos that they say everyone should try at least once.