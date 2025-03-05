19 Types Of Curries From Around The World

Ask five different people what curry is, and you'll likely get five different answers. Some see it as a specific dish, while others view it as a category of spiced stews and sauces. But what actually defines a curry? The truth is, curry is a broad term that varies widely depending on where you are. It can be a spice mix, a gravy, a type of leaf, or a paste. It can also be a diverse range of dishes. From the fragrant coconut curries of Thailand to the rich, tomato-based masalas of India, curry has countless interpretations.

The story of curry is one of colonization, appropriation, and adaptation. Spiced dishes with pepper were common on the Indian subcontinent prior to the Portuguese arriving in the 15th century. The Portuguese called these dishes caril, which came from the Tamil word kari, meaning "blackened with spices." When the Portuguese introduced chiles and tomatoes, they were incorporated into local dishes. Later, the British were enamored with these dishes they called curry, and even created standardized curry powder spice mixes.

Over the centuries, Indian traders, European colonizers, and indentured laborers spread curry across the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, and beyond. Shaped by local ingredients and traditions, it took on many forms. While we can't cover them all, here are 19 of the most distinctive curries from around the world.