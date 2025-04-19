14 Iconic Dishes From Singapore That Should Be On Your Radar

Singapore may be a small country, but it has one of the biggest, boldest food scenes on the planet. You can't walk more than a block or two on the island without coming across a cozy cafe, a Michelin-starred restaurant, or a hawker stall center. And it's not just the abundance of places to eat that make Singapore one of the world's best foodie destinations, it's also the creative dishes you'll find that fuse a wide range of flavors.

Located at the southernmost point of the Malay Peninsula, Singapore has always been at the crossroads of trade routes, and that has shaped both its cultural makeup and its culinary landscape. Peranakan cuisine, also called Nyona cuisine, is unique to the region and combines Chinese, Malay, and Indonesian ingredients and cooking techniques. Eat your way through Singapore and you'll also come across plenty of Indian and Eurasian influences.

Over the years, I've traveled to Singapore numerous times both for work (one of my previous jobs was writing for a Singapore food and lifestyle website) and pleasure. On each visit, I've had the opportunity to sample a vast array of Singaporean dishes, many of which were created on the island. If you're planning a trip or are just curious about what makes Singapore's food scene so special, these 14 iconic dishes deserve a spot on your radar.