How Fish And Chips Became Britain's Defining Street Food

Although the combo wouldn't take hold for decades, the roots of fish and chips took hold in the 15th century. Fleeing religious persecution on the Iberian peninsula, Jewish settlers brought along the practice of frying cod and haddock in flour or matzo meal. It's said that the technique emerged for preservation, so that the fish could be eaten a day later on Friday Sabbath. Soon after, these creations made their way on sale, as cooks perfected the best way to batter fried fish. The use of flour and beer kicked off during this time, and remains the batter employed today.

The arrival of chips to England is more uncertain, although appears to have hailed from across the English Channel. Fries are contentiously attributed to either France or Belgium, so some suggest French protestants brought the food over in the 17th century. However, spuds had already arrived from the New World to British shores by the late 1500s.

The first convergence of fish and chips is unknown. Many cite that Joseph Malin, a Jewish immigrant, opened the original shop in the early 1860s. While others believe the dish first appeared in Northern England roughly during the same time. By 1865, fish and chips eateries had become documented and they only grew in popularity from there. Tartar sauce was also invented around this time, and mushy peas didn't become part of the mix until the 20th century, so the dish kept evolving into new forms.

