The Must-Try National Dishes Of 5 Latin American Countries

Latin America is home to some of the best cuisines on Earth. From the warm beaches of the Caribbean to the chilly peaks of the Andes, each region brings its own natural bounties, and each nation its own unique dishes. The concept of picking national dishes is a bit of a controversial one, however. After all, how can you pick just one singular plate to represent an entire nation's culinary identity and history? It's asking quite a lot. Complicating matters is the fact that there isn't any official body that decides national dishes for the world.

Advertisement

Sometimes governments or ad agencies will promote a specific dish as the national specialty in an effort to drum up tourism, but more often than not, these tastes emerge as a consensus among the people over time. The truest test of a national dish is whether locals eat it on a regular basis, and how it ties into the region's culture and history at large. With that in mind, here are five dishes that are widely considered to be the national dishes of their respective countries, and the perfect starting point if you're ready to eat your way through Latin America.