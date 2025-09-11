Our Adobo Ranch Steak Taco Bowl Recipe Is Bold With Tex-Mex Flavors

It's hard to beat a good steak dinner, though any true steak enthusiast knows that there are quite a few ways to serve up your favorite cut. You could go the classic and simple route, and pan-sear a steak to serve alongside potatoes or a leafy salad. You could also take a cue from recipe developer Patterson Watkins, who always likes to explore a more creative route, which is exactly what she does in her adobo ranch steak taco bowl recipe. This bright, satisfying, and balanced bowl features an adobo-marinated skirt steak, a cilantro- and adobo-infused ranch dressing, and a whole slew of taco-inspired bowl toppings: corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, and even plantain chips for extra crunchy goodness.

Needless to say, the resulting taco bowl is one packed with some undeniable adobo flavor. "I loved everything about this steaky taco salad bowl," Watkins says. "The marinade is zesty and aromatic and chock-full of Tex-Mex flavor," she adds, noting that the smoky chipotles in adobo sauce and earthy, fragrant cumin were strong components when it came to achieving this flavor profile. "I wanted to make sure those elements were really pronounced throughout this dish, so I used the marinade in the dressing as well as for seasoning the steak." Watkins describes herself as pro-topping, and she didn't hold back in this recipe. The savory steak is complemented perfectly by juicy tomatoes, sweet corn, and zesty pickled onions, and gets plenty of hearty protein from yellow rice and black beans.