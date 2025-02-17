Don't Make This Marinating Mistake With Your Skirt Steak

Skirt steak is a popular choice for dishes that require quick cooking over high heat, such as sizzling steak fajitas, carne asada tacos, and Asian stir fries. Taken from the diaphragm muscle of the cow, the cut is thin and has grains you can see. Slicing skirt steak against the grain is imperative to avoid tough and chewy textures. It has a rich, beefy flavor thanks to its fat content and can be enhanced with a delicious marinade. However, there is a common mistake you'll want to avoid: letting your skirt steak marinate for too long.

Some people assume that a longer marinating time means more flavor and tenderness. That does hold true for some thicker cuts of beef or pork, which can benefit from soaking in a marinade for 24 hours or more. However, that does not apply to skirt steak. Remember those muscle fibers running through this cut? The coarse texture from those grains make skirt steak absorb marinades like a sponge, which can lead to a dish bursting with bold flavors. However, it also means that you risk the texture of the steak becoming unappetizing ly soft if you let it marinate for too long. The sweet spot is 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on the thickness of your cut. Either way, you'll definitely want to avoid marination that lasts a day or more.