10 Scrapped McDonald's Menu Items That Never Gained Popularity With Customers

One of the great things about McDonald's is that no matter which location you hit up, you can count on finding your favorite dishes. The Big Mac tastes the same in Chicago as it does in Los Angeles, and fries are always fries. That familiar consistency has been a big part of how McDonald's grew into the global giant it is today. At the same time, the chain has never stopped trying out new things. Over the decades, the company has launched countless new burgers, sides, and mains. Some went on to become iconic hits, while others were straight-up fails.

Interestingly, McDonald's started out as a barbecue joint. In 1940, brothers Maurice and Richard McDonald opened a small drive-through spot in San Bernardino, California, called McDonald's Bar-B-Q. It did well, but the brothers soon realized that the demand for burgers was huge. In 1948, they revamped and started selling hamburgers, fries, and shakes. In 1954, Ray Kroc joined as the franchising agent, and under his direction, the chain exploded. From those early days, the menu continued to evolve as the company added new items to stay competitive.

When McDonald's launches a new product, it's often for a limited time only so that the company can gauge how customers respond. Plenty of items have made grand returns or even become permanent menu items thanks to the cult-like followings they developed right from the get-go. However, several experimental dishes didn't go over so well. These are 10 of the company's scrapped menu items that never really gained popularity with customers, including several that were considered some of McDonald's worst mistakes.