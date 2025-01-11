How One Of McDonald's Worst Burgers And The Filet-O-Fish Fought For A Permanent Menu Spot

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish has become a classic menu item, especially for hungry Catholic customers. In fact, it was only created in 1963 because Lou Groen, the owner of a McDonald's franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, realized that his store only averaged $75 a day on Fridays since over 87% of the city's population were practicing Catholics. He noticed that his loyal customers went to a different restaurant to order a fish sandwich on Fridays during Lent, when Catholics abstain from eating meat. Obviously, making less than $100 a day is unsustainable for any restaurant. So, Groen got to thinking and pitched the Filet-O-Fish sandwich to McDonald's founder Ray Kroc.

However, the McDonald's corporation was a bit hesitant about adding a fish sandwich because of its unique cooking process. Instead, Kroc wanted to release the Hula Burger instead, which was a grilled slice of pineapple topped with cheese on a bun (which he ironically considered could be a serious success, unlike the McDonald's hot dog). In order to come to a decision, the two men placed a bet on their respective sandwiches. Each sandwich was to be sold on a Friday and the menu spot would go to the one that ended the day with more sales. Kroc was blown away when the restaurant sold six Hula Burgers compared to 350 Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, showcasing the clear winner.