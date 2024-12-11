14 International McDonald's Menu Items You Should Order When Traveling

With over 34,000 restaurants in 118 countries worldwide, McDonald's is one of the widest-reaching fast food chains in the world. Granted, there are some countries that have no McDonald's restaurants, but they're few and far between. One of the reasons the fast food chain has gained such a global following is that it caters many of its menu items to local tastes. Visit a McDonald's in a different country and you'll find some unique dishes that you won't find on offer at your local McD's.

If you're bored of the same old Big Macs and Chicken McNuggets, you can always hop on a plane and try some interesting McDonald's menu items that are inspired by the countries they're served in. Think burgers slathered in special sauces, spicy rice dishes, and delectable desserts made with local sweets. Some McDonald's restaurants abroad even sell beer to go with their regionally-inspired eats. If you're planning a trip to another country (or to Chicago where the McDonald's Global Headquarters Restaurant serves international dishes on a rotating basis), keep an eye out for these popular international McDonald's menu items that fans say are so good they're worth traveling for.