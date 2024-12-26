Whatever Happened To McDonald's Pizza?

There's a long list of discontinued McDonald's items, many of which will never again see the light of day. While some of them are dearly missed, other items seemed destined for failure. (Remember how McDonald's hot dogs were never going to last?) Whether it was due to lack of public interest or poor decision making on the part of the company, not every item has been a major hit.

One such example is the long forgotten McDonald's pizza, known colloquially as the McPizza. Initially introduced during the '80s, the pizza was tested in locations across the country with some variations throughout the years. Still, the trend never caught on (reportedly it took forever to make, at too high a price point) and in the late '90s, most McDonald's locations decided to discontinue the pizza for good.

Still, there are some fans of the McPizza who hold out hope. Despite the product never really getting off the ground, some still clamor for the return of the McPizza. And — in a way — they might get their wish, but with some slight changes. In 2023, McDonald's announced the return of a pizza product that was more in line with a pizza roll than a traditional pizza pie. While it launched only at locations in Italy, perhaps this time, this pizza will actually stick around.