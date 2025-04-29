Why McDonald's Mighty Wings Never Really Took Flight With Customers

This wasn't the first time Mighty Wings had made it to the McDonald's menu. The item actually survived a healthy stint of 14 years in restaurants from 1990 to 2004, and upon its brief return in 2013, chicken wings had already taken off at McDonald's in Hong Kong. But this time around, things were different in the United States. It's possible palates had changed, with Don Thompson himself claiming the wings were too spicy for many customers' tastes (via Jezebel).

And maybe on-the-bone chicken was just falling out of fashion. Chick-fil-A didn't do on-the-bone in 2013, nor did Burger King, and neither did Wendy's. Invented in 1963, the fast food chicken nugget was finally becoming mainstream. KFC even rolled out a boneless chicken recipe in 2013, convinced it was going to be the next big thing, and the meal was later celebrated in Time's list of must-taste fast food that summer. So maybe McDonald's just needed to stick to what it still does best: McNuggets, which are perfectly fried and come with all the tasty sauces of the wings, such as Sweet Chili and Tangy Barbecue, but without the bones and fiery kick.

Despite their failure, Mighty Wings were brought back again for a limited time at Detroit McDonald's in 2015 and many Atlanta restaurants in 2016. But how would they fare today? Well, Americans are going wild for spicy flavors and crispy chicken, and one online petition requesting their return has over 600 signatures, so they might be a hit. But don't get your feathers ruffled. With no word from McDonald's, it looks like Mighty Wings will remain a relic of the fast food past.