The Most Interesting McDonald's Locations In The World

Few fast food chains have dominated the globe the same way McDonald's has. There were over 41,000 McDonald's restaurants worldwide in 2024, and that number is expected to grow exponentially. Part of the chain's success is that you pretty much know what to expect no matter which location you visit. From the menus to the decor and the Golden Arches, many of the restaurants are cookie-cutter copies of one another. However, that's not always the case. If you're willing to travel, you can find some utterly unique McDonald's restaurants that stand out for their interesting architecture, locations, and history.

Imagine enjoying a Big Mac in the belly of a decommissioned DC-3 airplane or sipping a McCafé in a historic Alsatian brasserie dedicated to the "King of Beer." You can also order a McFlurry to go from a paddleboard on a river, have a Happy Meal in a flying saucer, and eat at the oldest active McDonald's on the planet. The menu items might be familiar, but the experience of dining at these locations is above and beyond what you'll get from your run-of-the-mill food court or roadside Micky D's.