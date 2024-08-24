The Reason McDonald's Hot Dogs Were Probably Never Going To Last

McDonald's does quite a brisk business in hamburgers — really brisk. McDonald's sells 75 hamburgers per second worldwide. Yet, over the years, this fast food giant has tried rolling out various other food items, from spaghetti to crab cakes, with sometimes disastrous results. Ray Kroc, the man who turned this hamburger chain into a massive global success, kept an open mind to new menu items, even testing out grilled pineapple and cheese on a bun, which he dubbed the Hula Burger. But when it came to hot dogs, he refused to consider them — even though the founders of McDonald's, Richard and Maurice McDonald, had sold them at the restaurant back in the 1940s and early 1950s before Kroc bought the business.

"There are some things we can do and maintain our identity, and there are others we can never do," Kroc wrote in his autobiography, "Grinding It Out: The Making of McDonald's." While he felt the company might one day serve pizza, hot dogs were a non-starter. "There's no telling what's inside a hot dog's skin, and our standard of quality just wouldn't permit that kind of item," Kroc wrote. While hot dogs are a beloved American food today, past rumors about the food's preparation — especially in the early 1900s — continued to dog it for years. Even so, after Kroc's death, McDonald's attempted to roll out a McDonald's version of the wiener, which didn't go well.