10 Facts About McDonald's McNuggets Only Real Fans Would Know

Golden brown and crispy tempura on the outside. Tender, meaty shreds of chicken on the inside. Biting into a McDonald's Chicken McNugget is a joy-inducing experience, especially if you swirl it in one of the chain's rich and creamy sauces. There's even one rather unexpected McDonald's dipping sauce to try with your nuggets the next time a craving hits.

But whether you snag a pack of six for a quick snack or opt for a 20-piece to split with a friend, those bite-sized bits of chicken will always hit the spot. Though the fast food chain traces its origins to red meat, McDonald's customers have demonstrated an overwhelming enthusiasm for poultry, and the Chicken McNugget is a crucial part of that side of the business.

Today the McNugget is a McDonald's menu mainstay, but some parts of its backstory might not be common knowledge. Ranging from its development history to its saucy sidekicks, below are 10 facts about McDonald's Chicken McNuggets that only real fans would know.