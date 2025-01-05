Yes, The Very First McDonald's Was A Barbecue Joint

McDonald's has a long and complicated history. From the complex timeline of individual McDonald's items like the Happy Meal to the differences between American and international locations, including the sale of alcohol, there is a lot more to McDonald's than simple burgers and fries. The further you dive, the deeper the rabbit hole goes and the more unusual history facts pop up.

If you go all the way back to the very beginning, you'd find that McDonald's was nothing like the international chain giant it is today. Quite literally too, as the original McDonald's was a barbecue restaurant that actually sold hot dogs. It took 8 years for McDonald's to make the switch to burgers instead.

Not only was the menu entirely different, but the service methods at the original McDonald's were nothing like the fast food drive-thru that we know today. Instead, McDonald's used to have car-hops who would bring food directly to customers' cars, much like the system used at Sonic and other drive-in chains. The transition from the original McDonald's to the massive chain that took over the world was not an immediate process, but rather a series of transformative steps.