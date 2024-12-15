Why Did McDonald's Stop Selling Salads?

The McDonald's menu has boasted many different offerings throughout the years, from the crispy Chicken Selects to the much-loved Snack Wraps, both of which have long since been discontinued. While some, like the meaty McRib, regularly return, others haven't been as lucky. A recent example of this is McDonald's salads, a surprisingly popular menu item that was discontinued in 2020.

Salads were added to the McDonald's menu in 1987 as a way of offering something healthier to consumers, though they never were quite as popular as the brand's burgers and chicken nuggets. Nevertheless, McDonald's stuck by its salads, even offering premium options and its McSalad Shakers in an attempt to drive sales. Unfortunately, McDonald's salads hit another road bump in 2018 when nearly 400 people became sick from a cyclospora infection after consuming McDonald's salads. The cases were linked to contaminated salad mixes from Fresh Express. Although McDonald's switched suppliers, the incident did little to increase the popularity of their salads.

Ultimately, the nail in the McDonald's salad coffin came in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic created vast labor shortages that impacted both the restaurants and its suppliers. To hold things together, McDonald's opted to cut many less popular items from its menu, including salads. The goal was to simplify things and streamline in-house operations. While the move worked during the pandemic, fans of the salads have been left high and dry since then.