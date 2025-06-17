All The McFlurry Flavors McDonald's Has Ever Sold In The US
McDonald's loves to stiff its customers in the United States when it comes to McFlurry flavors, as many of the special varieties are only sold in Canada. Sure, this makes sense, as one of the little-known facts about the McFlurry is that Canada is its birthplace. But come on, we started with five flavors on the menu back in 1997, and now there are only two permanent McFlurry flavors? It's hardly fair.
After the elimination of the additional permanent flavors, we have, however, been given the occasional gift of limited-edition McFlurry flavors. Finding every single one of them is like an archeological dig through time and space, though. After all, the internet was just getting started when the McFlurry first came onto the scene. As a McFlurry archaeologist, I can only assume there had to be several editions that have gotten lost in translation and forgotten forever. However, it's time to go on an adventure and search for every McFlurry flavor ever sold in the U.S. to see how many we can uncover.
Oreo
The Oreo McFlurry was not only one of the original McFlurry flavors back in 1997 but also the actual first McFlurry flavor ever. It made its (Canadian) debut all the way back in June of 1995 before finding its way to parts of the United States in 1997, then all U.S. and Canadian McDonald's locations by the next year. Since then, it has been a staple on the menu and one of the only two McFlurry flavors to stand the test of time and remain on the menu in the U.S.
That said, the Oreo McFlurry has always been the safest option, albeit not the most flavorful. When you think of a standard McFlurry, Oreo is probably the one that comes to mind. This might be due to Stockholm syndrome at this point, since it's one of two options available (and, frankly, the better of the two).
M&M's
The M&M's McFlurry would be the second of the two original flavors from 1997 that are still standing in the U.S. Made up of vanilla soft serve and mini M&M's, it's not the most exciting flavor around, but it has somehow held up. Speaking of flavor, it's sort of hard to find any in this treat because of the nature of the M&M's. The problem with the M&M McFlurry is that the candy just doesn't mix well into the dessert.
This has everything to do with their hard coating. When mixed into the vanilla soft serve, they become even harder than they were in the first place, making it a not-so-pleasant eating experience. Those tiny M&M's are dangerous to teeth. Their size honestly doesn't help either; the fact that they're smaller sort of makes it worse. They're like little pebbles.
Nestlé Crunch
The Nestlé Crunch McFlurry was also one of the original five U.S. McDonald's flavors from 1997. It has since disappeared off the menu, but with there being so many McFlurry flavors that don't exist but definitely should, we're happy this one was created and had its chance to shine.
I have a visceral remembrance of the Nestlé Crunch McFlurry when it first came out. The pieces of the Crunch bar mixed well with the vanilla soft serve. While the soft serve definitely hardened the chocolate, this was offset by the rice instead, so it was never uncomfortable to chew. This McFlurry flavor did not hurt the teeth, and it was a delicious use of the Crunch bar, which was a staple of childhood in the '90s.
Butterfinger
The Butterfinger McFlurry was a fun one. It, too, was one of the original 1997 flavors sold at McDonald's in the States, and there was nothing quite like it. It was different from the other McFlurry flavors available because of the interesting and pleasant texture. It was a near-perfect mix-in with the vanilla soft serve. The flakiness of the peanut butter crisps had a way of melting in your mouth, despite the fact that it was very cold.
It was discontinued long ago with the other McFlurry flavors of yore, and we've missed it ever since. However, if one needed something similar, they could always make their way to a Dairy Queen, where the Butterfinger Blizzard still exists. It's not the same, but it's pretty close, and we can only hope it doesn't join Dairy Queen's discontinued menu items.
Heath Bar
Yet another casualty of the lost original McFlurry flavors from 1997 was the Heath McFlurry. It was an interesting one, made up of chopped-up Heath bar pieces.
The main thing I remember about this McFlurry is that the Heath pieces always got stuck in your teeth — like, really jammed up in there, more so than any of the other original options. That's what happens when you put crunchy English toffee pieces coated in chocolate in soft serve, though. The soft serve made the toffee even tougher and, therefore, more difficult to get out of your teeth. It was a slightly uncomfortable McFlurry to eat, but it was very good, so that helped. Should you miss this treat, I offer good news: Dairy Queen still has a Heath Blizzard, and it's pretty similar.
Mint Ogre-load
We're now moving out of the original McFlurry flavors and onward to the very first limited-edition McFlurry to be offered in the United States, which was Shrek-themed. It was so popular that people actually started petitions to get McDonald's to bring it back.
The McFlurry was mint-flavored and existed back in the day when McDonald's and DreamWorks teamed up to promote the theatrical releases of two "Shrek" movies. The treat went by several names depending on where it was sold. It was known as either the Mint Ogre-load McFlurry or the Swamp Sludge McFlurry. One of the discontinued McDonald's desserts people miss, the McFlurry had a limited-time run in 2007 in honor of "Shrek the Third" and came back in 2010 for "Shrek Forever After." Will McDonald's bring the McFlurry back for the release of "Shrek 5" in 2026? Only time will tell.
Peanut M&M's
It's unknown when McDonald's sold the Peanut M&M's McFlurry flavor, but there are tales of it. As you can probably guess, this McFlurry flavor was a lot like the regular M&M's McFlurry but with ground-up full-sized Peanut M&M's rather than mini M&M's.
It's quite curious as to why this McFlurry flavor didn't last. After all, the use of crushed full-size Peanut M&M's is a definite upgrade from the mini M&M's, as the hard candy coating is already smashed and therefore is less dangerous to the teeth. Why would McDonald's be willing to crush up a Peanut M&M and not a regular M&M? Even if the usual M&M's are already mini-sized, it wouldn't take that much effort to do, and it would be better for chewing. Alas, we may never know the answer. It remains as elusive as the Peanut M&M's McFlurry itself.
Holiday Mint
In 2012, McDonald's USA released a special McFlurry flavor in honor of the holidays: the Holiday Mint McFlurry. This was an important season for McDonald's, as it also came out with an Egg Nog Shake in addition to its returning Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint Hot Chocolate.
The Holiday Mint McFlurry isn't available anymore, but there are a few artifacts scattered online to remind you of its existence. It consisted of mint syrup, vanilla soft serve, and peppermint candy pieces. They apparently looked a lot like Fruity Pebbles pieces and tasted like frozen Andes mints, all chopped up. Some fans liked it, while some complained that the candy pieces had the texture of little rocks and weren't necessarily the best mix-ins for a McFlurry. We'll never know for sure unless McDonald's releases it from the vault one day.
Pralines & Cream
There was once a Pralines & Cream McFlurry, but McDonald's itself has indicated there won't necessarily ever be one again. What a shame, as it sounds sort of incredible. There's something wonderful about a praline. It's a delicious pecan (or almond) covered in a caramelized candy coating — the perfect combination of sugar and nut. Adding this treat to a McFlurry equals one elevated McDonald's dessert.
The Pralines & Cream McFlurry was a limited-time offering that consisted of caramel swirls and crunchy, candy-coated pecan (praline) bits. It made its debut in 2013 and returned seasonally for the following two years. The caramel was allegedly warm and easily melted the soft serve. Perhaps this threw off some McFlurry fans, but it sounds like a non-issue to us.
Twix
The Twix McFlurry was originally sold at McDonald's locations in the U.K. and Aruba, but it came to the United States (or parts of the U.S., at least) for a bit in 2015. A Twix McFlurry is easy to imagine, as the Twix candy bar itself boasts a ton of flavor and a few different textures. This flavor feels quite right for a McFlurry, and it's upsetting that it didn't stick around longer.
That's not to say it's not still a thing in other places. As recently as May of 2025, McDonald's locations in Curaçao, Aruba, Bulgaria, and other countries have had a Twix McFlurry on their menu. And back in October of 2024, as a special limited-time Halloween flavor, there was a Twix Toffee Apple McFlurry offered at McDonald's locations in the U.K.
Rolo
The Rolo McFlurry first came about in the United States in 2012, with a return in 2017. Both releases were limited-time offerings. It consisted of big chunks of Rolo chocolates, which are milk chocolates filled with caramel.
It was quite the polarizing flavor. Some liked it so much they drew up petitions to get McDonald's to bring it back, while others who disliked it claimed it was over-sauced with caramel and way too sweet. The intensity of how people felt about this McFlurry flavor leads us to believe that you either loved it or hated it. Rolos are pretty thick to begin with, and combining them with cold vanilla soft serve sounds a bit risky. It's possible that they were extremely hard to chew. But until McDonald's starts listening to the Change.org petitions, some of us may never know for sure.
Stroopwafel
Stroopwafels are Dutch cookies made up of two very thin waffle-like crisps that form a sort of enveloped sandwich of caramel syrup inside, and they're the Netherlands' most iconic treat. And while they are also a staple McFlurry flavor at McDonald's locations there, for a brief time, they were sold in the United States.
The Dutch Stroopwafel McFlurry contains pieces of Stroopwafel cookies, mashed up and mixed with caramel syrup. In 2019, McDonald's brought this exact flavor to locations in the U.S. as a limited-time offering when they partnered with Daelmans Stroopwafel, the provider of the Stroopwafel pieces. If you happen to be in the Netherlands, this special treat is still available to you, but if not, you could always mash up some Daelmans Stroopwafels and mix them into soft serve.
Snickerdoodle
The Snickerdoodle McFlurry existed in November of 2019 and was billed as the first holiday McFlurry in seven years (the last being the Holiday Mint McFlurry from 2012). It was made up of the classic vanilla soft serve and crushed-up cinnamon snickerdoodle cookies. McFlurry fans even had the chance to try it a week earlier than the general public if they ordered it on Uber Eats. By late November, however, it was available at McDonald's locations all over the U.S. for a limited time.
And it was apparently incredible. It certainly looks delicious from the photos — there really seemed to have been a lot of cookies in there. The cinnamon was very prominent, according to reviews. And although it's not listed as an ingredient, some have said that there were also white chocolate chunks in their Snickerdoodle McFlurry. Curious.
Oreo Shamrock
McDonald's sure does love Oreos, doesn't it? The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is a lot like the Shamrock Shake and has come back a few times since debuting in 2020. This McFlurry was apparently very popular, made with Oreo cookie pieces and McDonald's special Shamrock Shake flavoring. It was also, of course, green in color. If you're a fan of the Shamrock Shake, chances are you'd love the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.
If you missed this McFlurry during Shamrock Season, as McDonald's likes to call it, you're probably in luck. Since it's such a popular item and regularly comes back around St. Patrick's Day (and was available as recently as February and March of 2025), you'll most likely have another chance to try it.
Caramel Brownie
In 2021, McDonald's U.S.A. celebrated National Caramel Day (a "made-up national food holiday," according to the chain) by announcing a brand new Caramel Brownie McFlurry. This McFlurry consisted of vanilla soft serve, brownie bits, and caramel.
It was an early summertime treat that hit stores in early May and was available as a limited-time offering. And although it was its first time making an appearance at McDonald's restaurants in the United States, the Caramel Brownie McFlurry had already been available in Canada back in 2017. This McFlurry was nothing revolutionary. It's just brownie and caramel, after all. The brownie pieces are said to have had a cookie dough-like consistency, though, which sounds amazing.
Chocolatey Pretzel
Now, if we're talking revolutionary McFlurry flavors, this one could have absolutely been one of them by name alone. The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry was available for a limited time at McDonald's U.S.A. locations back in May of 2022. It consisted of vanilla soft serve, chocolate-covered pretzel bits, and caramel — seemingly the perfect mixture of sweet and salty.
It's said to have been very good when mixed together properly, which, apparently, a lot of the time, it wasn't. Some fans also complained about the pretzels having a cheap taste (though they were said to be very crunchy), while others mentioned that the dessert was lacking something, like peanuts. Overall, it was a well-liked McFlurry flavor and was certainly a welcome contrast to the even sweeter flavors that were available.
Oreo Fudge
Here we have yet another Oreo-based McFlurry concoction, this time in the form of the Oreo Fudge McFlurry. This McFlurry flavor was released at the end of November in 2022, alongside the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese. The special pairing was advertised as a "delicious match pairing up just in time for cuffing season."
While that might be the weirdest reference McDonald's could ever make in regard to two of its menu items, the chain actually kept the weird, romantic relationship analogies going. For example, the press release also stated that "While they're only here for a limited time ... they're definitely here for a good time." The McFlurry itself seemed pretty good, though, blending together that classic soft serve, Oreo pieces, and a hot fudge topping.
Strawberry Shortcake
In March of 2023, a new McFlurry flavor was unveiled: the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry. The flavor was released the next month for a limited time. It was quite reminiscent of the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry normally served at Singapore McDonald's locations, but with one big difference.
In Singapore, the McFlurry consisted of soft serve, strawberry syrup, and Oreo pieces. The U.S. version, however, was more like your typical strawberry shortcake dessert, as it was made with strawberry-flavored clusters and buttery shortbread cookie bits. What a relief, as we're on Oreo overload as far as McFlurry flavors are concerned. Frankly, if one were to order a Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry and was once again met with a bunch of Oreos, it would be understandable if their first thought was to call a lawyer.
Grandma
The Grandma McFlurry is one of the most confusing McFlurry flavors to ever exist. It was introduced in 2024 for a limited time and was meant to celebrate grandmothers everywhere. It was advertised as being sweet – "just like grandma" — and consists of crunchy candies like the ones found in your grandma's purse, apparently, and a "delicious syrup" (no more official context given).
The reviews are just as vague. Some customers ate it and still couldn't tell you what was actually in it. It had a butterscotch flavor to it (that'd be the candies) as well as a pie-crust flavor (perhaps from the delicious syrup). The aesthetic was cute, though, as the McFlurry was served in a special pink cup featuring the McDonald's logo on a quilt.
Kit Kat Banana Split
Yet another odd McFlurry flavor mash-up was released in the summer of 2024. The Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry is certainly a bunch of words that wouldn't normally go together. This McFlurry consisted of Kit Kat pieces, banana, and strawberry clusters.
Most people seem to have been very confused by this McFlurry, and reviews were all over the place. This most likely stemmed from McDonald's trying to combine two treats that normally have nothing to do with each other. There were people who straight up loved it without any notes. Some called it nice and refreshing, with good banana flavoring. Others hated it, claiming it tasted like "stale chocolate candy bars left over from Halloween."
Hershey's S'mores
There's a brand-new, limited-edition McFlurry in town. The Hershey's S'mores McFlurry hit McDonald's locations in the United States on June 10. It has Hershey's Milk Chocolate pieces, graham crackers, and little marshmallows, and it will be available all summer long until August 11. It's available in regular and mini versions.
Reviews are already beginning to pour in, and they're all pretty positive so far. Generally speaking, the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry is said to be very good. People are saying the dessert tastes just like s'mores and that they give off a real campfire vibe (without the toasted aspect, of course). The small marshmallows are said to be rather crunchy, but overall, it seems like people are really enjoying this new flavor.