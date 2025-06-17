All The McFlurry Flavors McDonald's Has Ever Sold In The US

McDonald's loves to stiff its customers in the United States when it comes to McFlurry flavors, as many of the special varieties are only sold in Canada. Sure, this makes sense, as one of the little-known facts about the McFlurry is that Canada is its birthplace. But come on, we started with five flavors on the menu back in 1997, and now there are only two permanent McFlurry flavors? It's hardly fair.

After the elimination of the additional permanent flavors, we have, however, been given the occasional gift of limited-edition McFlurry flavors. Finding every single one of them is like an archeological dig through time and space, though. After all, the internet was just getting started when the McFlurry first came onto the scene. As a McFlurry archaeologist, I can only assume there had to be several editions that have gotten lost in translation and forgotten forever. However, it's time to go on an adventure and search for every McFlurry flavor ever sold in the U.S. to see how many we can uncover.