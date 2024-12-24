The 12 Worst Mistakes In McDonald's History

The hot coffee lawsuit, or Liebeck v. McDonald's, is really the biggest mistake that the company has ever made. Not only did it turn out that locations were serving coffee that was much hotter than it should have been, but the McDonald's defense team also left a bad impression. Unfortunately, much of the details never made it to the public, so many people still think of the lawsuit as one that was frivolous.

There's too much detail to list here, but in a nutshell: 79-year-old Stella Liebeck and her grandson went to get coffee at McDonald's. Liebeck was a passenger, and her grandson was driving. They parked, and Liebeck tried to remove the lid on the coffee cup after steadying the cup between her legs. All of the coffee spilled in her lap, and she suffered third-degree burns. Much of her skin on her genitals and inner thighs burned away, requiring skin grafts and hospitalization, and it took two years for her to recover.

Liebeck wanted the company to cover $20,000 in medical bills, and she sent McDonald's a letter. The company countered with a minimal payment, the case went to court, and the legal team for McDonald's messed up. The jury felt like the company wasn't taking the burns seriously, despite expert testimony, including from a McDonald's manager — they confirmed that the coffee was much too hot when sold and that many other people had been burned. The court awarded Liebeck millions more than she originally asked for.