This McDonald's Burger Failed So Hard, It Earned The Name 'McFlopper'

The year is 1991. Everyone is doing jazzercise and everything is "low-fat." So naturally, McDonald's thought it'd enjoy a piece of that pie by serving up a new burger: the McLean Deluxe. It was a fat-free, seaweed-and-water-infused "healthy" beef burger that was meant to be revolutionary. But it was not.

The McLean Deluxe came in with massive claims, only to fall short with an underwhelming experience. In fact, McDonald's spent a reported $50 million in advertising trying to convince the world that this thing tasted as good as the regular burgers. Unfortunately, the world had a bite, then staunchly disagreed. It has been described as mild, and almost entirely flavorless. Sales quickly made it apparent that people didn't actually want to feel conscious of health when they're eating fast food, they're just looking for a greasy and fun experience. So not only did the McLean Deluxe flop, it flopped so hard it's now considered one of the worst mistakes in McDonald's history.

Today, the McLean Deluxe only lives on in the roundups of some of the discontinued McDonald's items we're not getting back, alongside other failed icons like Onion Nuggets (yes, really) and the Hula Burger. But the downfall of the McLean wasn't just about its bland taste. It failed because it tried to solve a problem that nobody asked McDonald's to solve.