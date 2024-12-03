Deluxe Cheeseburger Bowl With Special Sauce Recipe

Craving a delicious cheeseburger but want a lighter option that still hits the spot? This deluxe cheeseburger bowl with special sauce is the perfect solution. It combines all the mouthwatering elements of a classic cheeseburger — juicy ground beef, cheddar cheese, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce — with the added crunch of hamburger bun croutons. Topped off with a tangy, flavorful special sauce, this bowl delivers all the comfort of a cheeseburger without the heavy feeling that usually comes along for the ride. Plus, it's customizable to suit your preferences, so everyone can make it their own.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse shares, "While a great cheeseburger is certainly hard to beat, these bowls have quickly become my go-to weeknight meal when I want comfort food." Not only do these bowls scratch that cheeseburger itch, but they do so in a way that isn't the same old entree again and again. If you're really in the mood to treat yourself, serve with a side of French fries for a familiar side that pairs oh so well.