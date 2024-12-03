Deluxe Cheeseburger Bowl With Special Sauce Recipe
Craving a delicious cheeseburger but want a lighter option that still hits the spot? This deluxe cheeseburger bowl with special sauce is the perfect solution. It combines all the mouthwatering elements of a classic cheeseburger — juicy ground beef, cheddar cheese, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce — with the added crunch of hamburger bun croutons. Topped off with a tangy, flavorful special sauce, this bowl delivers all the comfort of a cheeseburger without the heavy feeling that usually comes along for the ride. Plus, it's customizable to suit your preferences, so everyone can make it their own.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse shares, "While a great cheeseburger is certainly hard to beat, these bowls have quickly become my go-to weeknight meal when I want comfort food." Not only do these bowls scratch that cheeseburger itch, but they do so in a way that isn't the same old entree again and again. If you're really in the mood to treat yourself, serve with a side of French fries for a familiar side that pairs oh so well.
Gather the ingredients for deluxe cheeseburger bowl with special sauce
These cheeseburger bowls are quick, easy to make, and can even be prepped in advance, using ingredients you likely already have on hand. The hamburger bun croutons are made by cutting a hamburger bun into cubes, tossing them with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and then baking until crisp and golden. The special sauce combines mayonnaise, ketchup, Sriracha, and Worcestershire sauce with kosher salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and ground black pepper, creating a tangy, sweet, and savory topping that ties all of the components together. You can adjust the amount of Sriracha to your desired spice level.
For the base of the bowls, crisp Iceberg lettuce provides that classic crunch, complemented by tomatoes, red onion, and dill pickle chips for added freshness. Sharp cheddar cheese adds the cheesy richness, but feel free to swap it with any cubed cheese you prefer. The bowl is finished with browned ground beef, seasoned with kosher salt, garlic power, onion powder, and black pepper to enhance the natural flavors of the meat.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Prepare hamburger bun croutons
Prepare hamburger bun croutons: On a small baking sheet, toss to combine hamburger bun cubes, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 3: Bake
Bake for 5 to 6 minutes until toasted. Set aside.
Step 4: Prepare special sauce
Prepare special sauce: Mix to combine all ingredients for special sauce in a bowl. Set aside.
Step 5: Heat a skillet
Heat a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 6: Cook ground beef
Add ground beef to skillet and cook, stirring, until browned and cooked through.
Step 7: Assemble the bowls
Assemble the bowls: Distribute lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, dill pickle chips, ground beef, and croutons into 4 bowls.
Step 8: Top and serve
Drizzle with special sauce and serve immediately.
Deluxe Cheeseburger Bowl With Special Sauce Recipe
Enjoy all the goodness of a cheeseburger in salad form - don't forget the burger bun croutons, fresh toppings, and special sauce.
Ingredients
- For the hamburger bun croutons
- 1 hamburger bun, cut into ½-inch cubes
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- Pinch of ground black pepper
- For the special sauce
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
- For the cheeseburger bowls
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ head Iceberg lettuce, roughly chopped
- 2 small tomatoes, roughly chopped
- ½ red onion, thinly slice
- 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, cut into small wedges
- 1 cup dill pickle chips
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Prepare hamburger bun croutons: On a small baking sheet, toss to combine hamburger bun cubes, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- Bake for 5 to 6 minutes until toasted. Set aside.
- Prepare special sauce: Mix to combine all ingredients for special sauce in a bowl. Set aside.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add ground beef to skillet and cook, stirring, until browned and cooked through.
- Assemble the bowls: Distribute lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, dill pickle chips, ground beef, and croutons into 4 bowls.
- Drizzle with special sauce and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|709
|Total Fat
|58.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.9 g
|Trans Fat
|1.3 g
|Cholesterol
|119.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|7.5 g
|Sodium
|1,034.0 mg
|Protein
|28.8 g
How can I change up these cheeseburger bowls?
Even better than how easy they are to make and how satisfying they are, these cheeseburger bowls can be customized to suit your tastes or the ingredients you have on hand. For a bready twist, skip the hamburger bun croutons or swap with whole-grain or gluten-free buns as preferred. You could even throw in a few baked sweet potato fries in their place for an extra flavor boost. If you're looking to change up the meat, ground turkey or plant-based alternatives are great substitutes.
You can also experiment with different types of cheeses, including pepper Jack, Colby Jack, Swiss, or any variety you prefer. For a different base, swap iceberg lettuce for arugula or spinach, or add extra toppings like ripe avocado, sauteed mushrooms, or roasted bell peppers for a nutritious upgrade. You can even swap the special sauce for a homemade aioli or any store-bought dressing of your choice. The options are endless!
Can I prepare any elements of the cheeseburger bowls ahead of time?
The components for these bowls can easily be prepared ahead, making them a great option for meal-prepping for a busy week ahead. Prepare all the components as directed, then store in separate airtight containers or zip-top bags in the refrigerator for up to four days. Storing the beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and other components separately will help keep their textures and flavors intact. Store the hamburger bun croutons in an airtight container at room temperature to maintain their crispness.
When you're ready to eat, reheat the ground beef on the stovetop until heated through. Assemble the bowls by layering the prepped ingredients together and topping with the special sauce. You can even forego reheating the ground beef if bringing these bowls to the office for lunch — simply assemble and pack the bowls with the dressing stored in a separate container, then drizzle over the top before diving in.