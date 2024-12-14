5 Essential Tips For Making Restaurant-Worthy Salsa At Home

What makes salsa so distinct from other sauces is that it's often served cold. Not all vegetables have a desirable taste and texture when eaten raw, but the staple ingredients of salsa feel balanced and refreshing when cold. Tomatoes are the staple ingredient for most recipes you can enjoy in restaurants. However, the green, tomato-like tomatillos may make an appearance for salsa verde. Tomatillos should be green with a dry husk.

To select the right kind of tomato, Nuño advises focusing on freshness, ripeness, and the type of sauce you're making. "For fresh, raw sauces, greener and firmer tomatoes work best. For cooked sauces, riper tomatoes enhance the flavor," he suggests. You can judge ripeness by the way it feels in your hand and by looking at the color of the skin. Riper tomatoes are slightly softer, while underripe tomatoes are firmer and may have a greenish tint.

Some of the most common tomato species used in red salsas are in the paste tomatoes category, which have fewer seeds and are less juicy than other varieties. Examples include Amish paste, Big Mama, Little Mama, Fresh Salsa, Roma, San Marzano, and Viva Italia. But many non-paste tomatoes also work well, such as Big Beef, Bush Early Girl, Hungarian Heart, and Yellow Pear. That said, if you're using one with lots of seeds or an overabundance of juices, cut your tomatoes the right way to remove both seeds and water.