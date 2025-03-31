The Traditional Mexican Salsa That's Spiked, Smoky, And Flavorful

One of the first things you look forward to at a Mexican restaurant is the chips and salsa. Usually, the server will place a bowl of juicy, slightly spicy, slightly sweet chunky tomato salsa on the table with crispy, hopefully warm, tortilla chips. But, if you're truly lucky, the restaurant will also have salsa borracha.

The key to any flavorful salsa may be the tomatoes, but the bold taste of salsa borracha comes from alcohol ("borracha" is the Spanish word for drunken). Although some salsa borracha recipes use mezcal or tequila, most rely on beer's maltiness to enhance the flavor. In most recipes, about ¼ to ½ cup is used as the cooking liquid for simmering chili peppers or poured over and mixed in as ingredients are browned in a pan. Despite the salsa's name, the alcohol evaporates during cooking, so you won't have to worry about any "drunken" guests at your table.

Chefs and home cooks don't seem to prefer one beer or another, noting that dark Mexican beers like Negro Modelo will add a bolder flavor to the salsa while a light lager like Dos Equis will bring a refreshing, crispness. Either way, finding a beer that meets your taste preference won't be difficult since some of the most popular beers sold in the United States are made in Mexico.