15 Popular Jarred Salsas, Ranked Worst To Best

Tex-Mex and Mexican food are staples in my home, so salsa is something I keep tucked in the fridge at all times. However, the versatility of this store-bought condiment extends far beyond just regional dishes. You can slather it on steaks, use it to upgrade a frozen breakfast burrito, or even elevate basic baked potatoes with it.

Most grocery stores have no shortage of jarred salsas available, and I can confirm that not all of them are worth buying. The worst part? You can't tell a lot about the salsa just by looking at it — you have to sample a ton of different brands to find one that fits your version of "the perfect salsa." In order to help expedite the process and make salsa shopping easier, I headed to my local Walmart, bought an array of popular salsa brands and styles, and sampled them before ranking each one from worst to best. The highest-ranking salsas boasted fresh, balanced flavors and could elevate almost any food they're eaten with.