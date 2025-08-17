Every Poppi Soda Flavor, Ranked

It seems everyone is trying to take a product and make it "better for you" these days. We've got low alcohol wines for those who want a buzz without the capital B, a growing category of caffeine-free coffee alternatives ... What's next? Potato chips that count as a serving of vegetables? Gut-friendly sodas?

Actually ... yes. Maybe not the chips, but Poppi, launched in 2018 as part of a new movement of soda disruptors, promised something that sounded too good to be true: "Flavors and bubbles without the baggage." In other words, fizzy drinks in fun flavors with low sugar, prebiotics from agave inulin and cassava root fiber, apple cider vinegar for "a mouthwatering zing," and less than 35 calories per can.

For this story, I did what any responsible mom would do: I roped my 11-year-old son into helping. He's a die-hard soda drinker — something that keeps me up nightly — and he was more than happy (read: ecstatic) to serve as co-taster. We sipped our way through all 17 Poppi flavors, rating each on a scale of 1 to 5 for overall taste and flavor fidelity.

We wanted the classics to taste like the sodas they were riffing on, and the offbeat flavors to be inherently delicious. We didn't always agree, but we eventually landed on this definitive ranking, from our least favorite to the one we'd happily crack open any day, guilt-free.