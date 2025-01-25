The 4-Ingredient Ginger Ale Cocktail That's A Golf Course Favorite

Golfing is a professional sport, of course, but it's also a good way for people to bond. There's something exciting about securing the tee time you'd hoped for and driving out in the golf cart with a few friends to spend hours in the sun on a nice day. If it's your first time out on a course, don't be surprised if you see those around you sipping on transfusions right before hitting the back nine.

A transfusion is a cocktail made from ginger ale, grape juice, lime juice, and vodka. It's a classic golf course drink, but its history is a little muddled. One drink is made with about two shots of vodka, which is a bit more than the usual number of shots in a mixed drink. So, transfusions are a bit stronger than some standard cocktails, but they can be customized to have less if desired. The other ingredients can all be added to taste, but the drink should be finished with ginger ale to create that perfect balance of sweet carbonation.