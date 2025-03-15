The Simple Formula For Crafting Perfect Mocktails Every Time

As we move into spring, a colorful mocktail might be what you need while getting the season started — and you can leave getting buzzed to the bumble bees. Fresh strawberries and honeydew will be hitting the market, and edible flowers are beginning to bloom. Coax your friends out of hibernation with some energizing mocktails to celebrate more hours of sunshine. To recreate the flavor experience of cocktails without any alcohol, Chowhound received some tips from an expert host who takes the guesswork out of mocktail mixing.

Jessie Sierra-Ross is the author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes." Her advice is to use a simple 3:2:1 ratio of three parts alcohol substitute, two parts juice, and one part diluent, often sparkling water or flavored soda. "This is by far the easiest way to translate a traditional cocktail recipe to an alcohol-free version," she said. "Simply replacing the spirits with equal amounts of zero-proof alcohol alternatives, chilled green tea, or sparkling beverages."