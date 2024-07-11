The Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative That Will Still Wake You Up

Chaga mushrooms, those brown-and-jet-colored fungi harvested from the sides of birch trees, may soon become the heir-apparent to replace your morning Joe. Teeming with the mouthfeel of coffee and a bitterness that makes it better suited for cup than plate, chaga has long been a coffee alternative, born out wartime lack and decades of folklore traditions.

Advertisement

But most likely, it would stand no chance as a coffee substitute if it couldn't compete against java's energy infusion. That's what makes a cup of black gold — one of the many nicknames for chaga – so coveted by most in the morning. Drinking it actually does give you enviable amounts of energy but without the jolt and the upset stomach, which is one of the reasons why so many people are willing to give it a second look.

Additionally, modern production methods have made mushroom coffee as easy to make as your favorite roasted brew. Many chaga coffee brands work just like coffee grounds do in your java maker or French press, with a filter and some water, or with just some water in the latter case. Instant chaga exists as well, and as you've probably guessed, it works just like instant coffee does. Drop some of the powdered stuff into your mug of choice, add piping hot water, maybe a smidgeon of cream, and stir.

Advertisement