How To Incorporate Gin Into Your Favorite Fall Cocktails

Nothing warms the spirit like spirits. With the cool autumn air settling over us, it's a perfect time to grab a comfy chair and a cocktail. Different drinks suit different seasons, and when it comes to the ideal fall cocktail, there's no better liquor to start with than gin. Chowhound spoke with Justin Lavenue, owner of The Roosevelt Room, The Eleanor, and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails in Austin, Texas to get his perspective on why gin works so well in fall cocktails. It all comes down to seasonal flavors. "Most gins incorporate at least one (but often more) autumnal botanicals in their blend," he explains. Crafting the perfect fall cocktail is all about building on those notes.

Chief among the autumnal botanicals Lavenue is referring to is juniper. A traditional fall harvest, juniper berries are the defining ingredient of gin. Gin can also be infused with other botanicals, but in order to officially count as gin, juniper must be first and foremost on the palate. With this inherently autumnal flavor, gin is ideal for fall cocktails, but juniper isn't the only reason for that. Lavenue points out that gins "work great in every style of cocktail, whether it be a shaken cocktail, stirred cocktail, built, or punch-style cocktail, and it even can be amazing when used as the foundation of a hot cocktail." However, that doesn't mean you can swap any kind of gin into any cocktail recipe. There are nuances that you need to consider, starting with the type of gin.

