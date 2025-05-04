Orange Crush Used To Come With An Extra Ingredient

One of the debates of the ages — up there with whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza, or whether you should dip fries into your milkshake — is whether orange juice is better with or without pulp. But in the 1930s, one soda manufacturer didn't give buyers an option: Every bottle of Orange Crush soda, tinged bright orange and flavored with orange juice and citric acid, had orange pulp added after-the-fact for an illusion of authenticity. There was some real orange juice included in the original Orange Crush recipe, which was frequently noted in the company's marketing as a distinguishing factor from other orange flavored soft drinks. The pulp, added during bottling, made the drink seem somewhat nutritious, as though it offered some of the same health benefits as eating an orange, just a little sweeter.

Add-ins during manufacturing and packaging aren't uncommon for big companies. Some dairy companies even mix wood pulp in shredded cheese, a practice that is, perhaps surprisingly, approved by the FDA. These artificial add-ins aren't inherently bad, but even if the added pulp upped the nutritional content of Orange Crush, orange juice, though admittedly a great source of vitamin C, is typically high in both calories and sugar. This effect is only multiplied in an intentionally sweet soft drink. The pulp may have indeed added fiber to the beverage, which can improve digestive health; but with an entirely different recipe for the soda today, and a market that's more open to artificial flavorings, it's probably safe to say that it's gone from Orange Crush for good.