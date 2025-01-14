How Grape Soda Became An Iconic Southern Drink

We can likely owe much of grape soda's success in the South to alcohol taboos around the prohibition era. Growing religious movements advocated against alcoholic beverages, and these cultural attitudes led to the 18th Amendment passing and persisted beyond it. Even now, Southerners consume less alcohol on average (via the PEW Research Center). One drink everyone of all ages could partake in without the social taboo was some crisp and refreshing soda.

During this time, there was improved access to clean drinking water, but many rural areas still struggled with gaining access as they relied on old well water systems. Bottled soda brands had the means to purify their beverages, which might've seemed safer to drink than municipal water. Southern bottling companies thrived in producing grape drinks during and after the prohibition era, such as Georgia's NuGrape, Arkansas' Grapette, and the iconic Grapico. In the 1950s, grape soda began to truly take off and become a more widespread commodity with the rise of industrialization and Coca-Cola products.

Not only did grape soda become popular in the South, but grape drinks in general. Several churches still substitute wine for grape juice in communion services today. Socioeconomic factors often shape food and drink history, but there's some culinary merit to these beverages, too. Southern cuisine can be salty and savory, so what better way to balance it than with a sweet grape drink? Don't knock it 'til you've tried it!