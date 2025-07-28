Our Favorite Mountain Dew Flavor Was An Absolute Blast To Sip

Mountain Dew is a brand with more than one identity. The release of Mountain Dew Game Fuel in 2007 cemented its status as the gamer's beverage of choice, but Mountain Dew's Appalachian origins led it to also be marketed in more "outdoorsy" campaigns. But even as the brand seeks to rally its fans to "Do the DEW" in the great outdoors, there's no denying that Mountain Dew — and its many variations — are some of the sugariest sodas out there. In fact, the United Kingdom still won't carry Mountain Dew due to its controversial list of ingredients, which led to Mountain Dew being banned in over 100 countries.

Chowhound sipped seven of these overly sweet soda flavors and ranked them from worst to best in an effort to help potential buyers know which to purchase and which to avoid. Funnily enough, the list was bracketed by two Mountain Dew Baja Blast options. While the zero-sugar version was overwhelmed by the flavor of artificial sweeteners, we loved the original Baja Blast's tantalizing fruity flavor, which keeps you guessing. Is it blueberry? Pineapple? Although the bottle promises a tropical lime flavor, the ingredients don't reveal a specific answer since everything is muddled together as "natural and artificial flavor."