The Best Red, White, And Rosé Wines To Choose At Costco
Costco is known for being a hotbed of fantastic deals when it comes to everything from home goods to clothes, food to furniture, sports equipment, vacation packages, tires, and more. If it exists, chances are it's sold — often in lifetime supply quantities — at this membership-based warehouse club retailer. This includes wine. "Buy wine at a warehouse store? Not I," you say? Don't let the econo-sized, industrial-chic vibe fool you. Costco is home to some really great bargains when it comes to top quality wine selections. As wine lovers, we often need to seek out that elusive quality-price ratio in wine, and Costco reliably delivers on this front.
While Costco sources wines from top brands and independent producers all over the world, one of its most popular lines is the Kirkland Signature range of wines. These represent private label wines produced in partnership with some of the best growers and wineries around the globe. While a Kirkland-labeled wine may not seem like the most luxurious selection to put on your dinner table, these wines actually offer incredible value and are often thoughtfully made, high quality bottlings. Not sure where to start? We've curated a few top picks for reds, whites, and rosé wines from Costco. Too cool to pour a big box branded wine? Just grab a decanter and your friends will never know. We assure you the juice is good.
For white wines, the classics sing at Costco
Kirkland brand holds its own against the name-brand selections when it comes to classic wines like sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, and chardonnay. In fact, we often prefer the Kirkland choice over the name brand in the white wine category as the value is unbeatable. For example, we have sung the praises of the Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli as an easy-drinking porch pounder from one of the top regions for pinot grigio in Italy, and recommend skipping the pricier Santa Margherita in favor of this $5 a bottle steal.
When it comes to Sauvy B, fans of the New Zealand style will love the Kirkland Signature Ti Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Sometimes Costco will share information about the vineyards from which its Kirkland wines come, and this is a great example that underscores the provenance of what's in the bottle. And at under $8 a bottle, it's the perfect house white. If French sauvignon blanc is more your speed, snag a bottle of the Kirkland Signature Sancerre, a delicious value at under $16 a bottle.
If you love a voluptuous California chardonnay, look no further than Costco's Kirkland Signature Chard from the Russian River Valley of Sonoma County. It's got just a kiss of oak so as not to overwhelm the bright acidity and juicy fruit, and is a great buy at under $13 a bottle, where name brands from this celebrated appellation often go for at least twice that.
For Costco rosé, make Provence and Prosecco your go-to
While not overly complex, the $8 a bottle Kirkland Signature Côtes de Provence Rosé is always a reliable selection for a quaffable, picnic-perfect rosé. If you're looking for something with a little more body, but still refreshing, the $10 Substance Ro Rosé from the Wahluke Slope of Washington State's Columbia Valley region is a fantastic bottling that tastes like you're munching on juicy, ripe watermelon doused in fresh-squeezed lime juice. It's made from 100% syrah, so it's also got a satisfying bite that gives it just the right amount of structure. Both wines are perfect summer sippers but also great year-round wines that pair well with a wide range of cuisines.
Don't forget to explore the world of prosecco rosé, which Costco has on offer in multiple bottlings. This pink version of the beloved, crowd-pleasing Italian bubbly was officially allowed as a new prosecco category by the Italian government in 2020 and has been going strong ever since. It's impossible not to love the easy-drinking fizz that offers fresh berry aromas and a sweet-tart finish. Opt for the Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé which, at around $7 a bottle, will add a cheerful, festive note to any occasion.
Kirkland Signature selections deliver on reds from around the world
Some of the most favorite Costco red wines come from its Kirkland Signature line, which represents some of the best value you can find especially when shopping for international wines. Italian wine lovers will delight in the Kirkland Chianti Classico Riserva for $9 a bottle, or better still, the Barolo for under $20. While these wines may not be as complex and age-worthy as some of its brand-name counterparts, they still represent extraordinary value, especially when factoring in the grape yield, aging, and quality requirements of these wine appellations.
Spanish wine lovers will enjoy Costco's Kirkland Signature Rioja Reserva, which spends a whopping 36 months aging, 30 of which are in oak barrels, which is no small feat for an $8 wine. In the world of French wines, we love to reach for a bottle (or three) of the Kirkland Signature Châteauneuf-du-Pape, a complex, layered, elegant beast of a wine that, for under $20, over-delivers on every level.
When it comes to domestic wines, there's plenty to explore, from the selections from Washington State, which always represent stellar value, to Cabernet Sauvignon from California's Alexander Valley in Sonoma and Oakville in Napa, not to mention delicious pinot noirs from both Oregon's famed Willamette Valley and California's Los Carneros AVA. Don't forget to snag a bottle of the Kirkland Signature Old Vine Zinfandel, which at under $10, packs an enormous punch but still manages to be light on its feet.