The Best Red, White, And Rosé Wines To Choose At Costco

Costco is known for being a hotbed of fantastic deals when it comes to everything from home goods to clothes, food to furniture, sports equipment, vacation packages, tires, and more. If it exists, chances are it's sold — often in lifetime supply quantities — at this membership-based warehouse club retailer. This includes wine. "Buy wine at a warehouse store? Not I," you say? Don't let the econo-sized, industrial-chic vibe fool you. Costco is home to some really great bargains when it comes to top quality wine selections. As wine lovers, we often need to seek out that elusive quality-price ratio in wine, and Costco reliably delivers on this front.

Advertisement

While Costco sources wines from top brands and independent producers all over the world, one of its most popular lines is the Kirkland Signature range of wines. These represent private label wines produced in partnership with some of the best growers and wineries around the globe. While a Kirkland-labeled wine may not seem like the most luxurious selection to put on your dinner table, these wines actually offer incredible value and are often thoughtfully made, high quality bottlings. Not sure where to start? We've curated a few top picks for reds, whites, and rosé wines from Costco. Too cool to pour a big box branded wine? Just grab a decanter and your friends will never know. We assure you the juice is good.

Advertisement