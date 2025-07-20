This 3-Ingredient No-Bake Orange Creamsicle Pie Is Perfect For The Summer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
No one wants to use an oven when it's been scorching hot outside all week. Plus, baking a whole pie can take way too long. No-bake desserts, like no-bake cheesecake, are the perfect solution. This no-bake orange creamsicle pie will cool you down and requires only three ingredients: Jell-O powder, Cool Whip, and graham cracker crust. Wins all around.
First, you'll mix orange Jell-O powder with boiling water. When that's done, pour ice water into the bowl and stir it. And yes — you need both. That's because it will affect the texture. The hot water properly dissolves the gelatin, while the cold water helps set the pie. If the ratio is off, things can go downhill real fast. For example, if you skimp on the hot water, it'll make your pie lumpy.
Once the Jell-O is evenly mixed, stir in some Cool Whip before sticking it in the fridge. Some people also like to add some sour cream and condensed milk to the recipe, but if you'd rather keep it simple, we get it. It does take a while to chill, though; you need to let it sit in the fridge for about four hours before it's ready.
Ingredient substitutes for your creamsicle pie
If you're a vegetarian, vegan, or just looking to experiment, you may be wondering if there's a no-bake creamsicle pie out there for you. Well, good news — there is. Jell-O is great and all, but what if you don't do gelatin, one of its key ingredients? Swap the Jell-O for a powdered orange drink, like Tang. If you're looking for a Cool Whip substitute, you could replace it with a dairy-free version, like So Delicious' CocoWhip. This will lend the pie a coconut flavor that might taste a little less like a creamsicle, but will be just as perfect for summertime.
While we're on the topic of simple substitutes, you don't have to make the crust, either. We're all for saving time in the kitchen here at Chowhound; if you don't have the time to make your own crust, then don't. Besides, there are lots of great ways to elevate your store-bought pie crust, like adding some spices, for instance.