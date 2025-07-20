This 3-Ingredient No-Bake Orange Creamsicle Pie Is Perfect For The Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No one wants to use an oven when it's been scorching hot outside all week. Plus, baking a whole pie can take way too long. No-bake desserts, like no-bake cheesecake, are the perfect solution. This no-bake orange creamsicle pie will cool you down and requires only three ingredients: Jell-O powder, Cool Whip, and graham cracker crust. Wins all around.

First, you'll mix orange Jell-O powder with boiling water. When that's done, pour ice water into the bowl and stir it. And yes — you need both. That's because it will affect the texture. The hot water properly dissolves the gelatin, while the cold water helps set the pie. If the ratio is off, things can go downhill real fast. For example, if you skimp on the hot water, it'll make your pie lumpy.

Once the Jell-O is evenly mixed, stir in some Cool Whip before sticking it in the fridge. Some people also like to add some sour cream and condensed milk to the recipe, but if you'd rather keep it simple, we get it. It does take a while to chill, though; you need to let it sit in the fridge for about four hours before it's ready.