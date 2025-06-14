Our 16 Favorite Baking Tips We Learned From Alton Brown

When setting out into the world of baking beyond pre-packaged mixes, most of us venture into the baking aisle and head straight for the package with the gold seal on the front. But although all-purpose (AP) flour is versatile, it is not truly all-purpose. It's great for cooking, cookies, and quick breads, but for most baked goods, there's usually a better choice.

High-protein flours like bread flour are great for producing gluten, so they're ideal for crusty breads like baguettes and sourdough. Pizza dough, especially, benefits from extra gluten, so for a nice chewy crust, look for bread flour made for bread machines, which has even more protein than ordinary bread flour.

Alton Brown's late grandmother, Ma Mae, used self-rising flour for her biscuits, but Brown prefers soft wheat flour (usually marked "better for biscuits"). It has less protein, so it produces less gluten, which is perfect for softer baked goods like pastries and biscuits. It's easier to find in the Southern U.S., though, so if you can't find it, Brown says you can mix three parts AP flour with one part cake flour.

Cake flour, of course, is perfect for cakes. It has less protein and a finer grind than AP flour, which means less gluten and a finer texture, and it holds more moisture and fat, resulting in finer bubbles and a lighter, more tender cake.