The Difference Between Portuguese And Hong Kong Egg Tarts

One of the most fascinating aspects of international cuisine is how different cultures often have their own unique takes on a widely known dish. We can see it with something more broad, like how noodles are eaten differently around the world, or something very specific, like regional variations of egg tarts.

Egg tarts are a type of pastry that features a single, open-faced crust and a slightly sweet egg custard filling. Though it can be hard to parse the differences between various types of crusted pastries, like pies, tarts, and galettes, egg tarts are true to their name, possessing the signature structure of the baked good.

As with many dishes throughout the world, it's difficult to pin down the exact history of these pastries or which country invented them first. We do know that in Portugal, egg tarts were created by monks sometime prior to the 19th century, while up north in Britain, the first recorded recipe for custard tarts dates back to the mid-15th century, although they weren't introduced to China for a few hundred years. Nowadays, egg tarts are well known as a dish in Chinese dim sum, but even within Chinese territories, the pastries are generally distinguished into two regional categories: Portuguese and Hong Kong. Though their basic components are similar, Portuguese and Hong Kong egg tarts differ by their crust and flavor, as well as by their origins.