Delicious Ways To Season Your Fried Eggs

Cooking a fried egg is a basic life skill every adult should know. It is a delicate process that requires some skill, but avoiding these common mistakes will make it well worth it in the end. Fried eggs are a staple in the classic American breakfast and a versatile ingredient.

Whether used to top a gourmet burger or slide onto a tangy bed of Korean kimchi fried rice, perfectly seasoned fried eggs elevate many dishes. The fried egg is a beloved comfort food with endless seasoning options from straightforward salt and pepper to elaborate spice blends and obscure oils.

Plain fried eggs can become mundane, but there are many interesting ways to jazz up this classic staple. Frying them in different oils and fats and adding a variety of herbs and spices can both alter the egg's crispiness and drastically improve its flavor. Read along to learn what seasoning is good on fried eggs so you can spice up this breakfast classic.