Here's How Long Your Fresh Homemade Salsa Will Last In The Fridge

While there's a time and a place for store-bought salsa, fresh salsa is like a walk through the garden when it's homemade. This condiment comes in many varieties, each with its own delicious use case, but today, we're talking about classic pico de gallo, the uncooked kind that you can toss together with barely any tools and relative ease. (This is also the kind of salsa many people imagine when they consider what to pair with chips.) As is so often the case, though, "relative" is the operative word here.

Minimalist as your salsa recipe may be, washing and chopping up the ingredients does require a bit of elbow grease, so it's important to keep in mind that you should consume your homemade salsa as quickly as possible. It will technically keep for about a week in the refrigerator, but its peak flavor takes a sharp decline after a day or two, even in an airtight container at 40 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also not suitable for freezing, as its high water content will pummel your formerly perky produce when all that water turns to ice, leaving you with a mushy mess upon thawing.