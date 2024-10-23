How To Recreate Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning At Home
It's hard to pinpoint why Americans are so obsessed with Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoning, but only because it seems to have everything. Crunchy, salty, nutty, and craveably delicious, maybe we love it because it seems to elevate almost everything it touches. For some, there's also the aspect of chasing the forbidden — the inclusion of poppy seeds in this blend led to a Trader Joe's bagel seasoning ban in South Korea and several other countries, where the seeds are banned due to their connection to opium.
The good news is that so long as you're not planning a trip to South Korea, you can still enjoy this trendy seasoning even if you don't have a local Trader Joe's by making it yourself. The official TJ's Everything but the Bagel Seasoning ingredients list includes white sesame seeds, sea salt flakes, dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, black sesame seeds, and poppy seeds. To make your own seasoning, you can simply stir these ingredients together to taste.
The Trader Joe's ingredients are in order from greatest to least amounts to help you decide on measurements. But one of the greatest advantages to making your own is that you can adjust the ratios to what you and your family prefer. Then keep your homemade blend fresh in an airtight container on a cool, dry shelf in your pantry.
Everything bagel seasoning can elevate (almost) everything
Though everything seasoning started out as a bagel exclusive, Trader Joe's bagel-free version inspired everyone to start putting this blend on a wide variety of foods and dishes. The sharp brightness and nutty undertones make it a particularly tasty crust for seared ahi tuna, grilled shrimp, or salmon. You can also mix it with panko crumbs to dress up a boring chicken breast.
Your homemade Everything but the Bagel Seasoning also offers a flavorful way to liven up your morning meal. Yes, it's one of many incredible bagel toppings (especially with cream cheese and nova lox), but it's also a good all-purpose seasoning for everything breakfast-related. It can bring a savory zing to boring scrambled eggs and bland avocado toast or inspire a savory oatmeal recipe complete with Parmesan cheese and salted almonds.
Everything bagel seasoning is so versatile it can even elevate your dessert, especially dairy-based ones. The bright flavors of dried garlic and onion play surprisingly well against the creamy sweetness of cheesecake or vanilla ice cream. And the seeds add nuttiness and crunch while salt and pepper help all the flavors blend. If you're skeptical, you can adjust your homemade blend to make it more dessert-friendly by using more sesame seeds and less garlic and onion. Finish your dish with a drizzle of lemon curd or good olive oil, and you have a dessert that feels bougie without breaking your budget.