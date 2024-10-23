How To Recreate Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning At Home

It's hard to pinpoint why Americans are so obsessed with Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoning, but only because it seems to have everything. Crunchy, salty, nutty, and craveably delicious, maybe we love it because it seems to elevate almost everything it touches. For some, there's also the aspect of chasing the forbidden — the inclusion of poppy seeds in this blend led to a Trader Joe's bagel seasoning ban in South Korea and several other countries, where the seeds are banned due to their connection to opium.

The good news is that so long as you're not planning a trip to South Korea, you can still enjoy this trendy seasoning even if you don't have a local Trader Joe's by making it yourself. The official TJ's Everything but the Bagel Seasoning ingredients list includes white sesame seeds, sea salt flakes, dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, black sesame seeds, and poppy seeds. To make your own seasoning, you can simply stir these ingredients together to taste.

The Trader Joe's ingredients are in order from greatest to least amounts to help you decide on measurements. But one of the greatest advantages to making your own is that you can adjust the ratios to what you and your family prefer. Then keep your homemade blend fresh in an airtight container on a cool, dry shelf in your pantry.