The Fascinating History Of Montreal Steak Seasoning

It's in every spice cabinet you've ever opened, it's the go-to option when you don't know how to season a dish, and it's the only blend you really need to take camping: It's the omnipresent Montreal steak seasoning. The blend, a combo of dill seed, onion powder, paprika, kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and coriander, has secured a spot on any number of "spices you need in your cabinet" lists for a reason — the lively seasoning is good on steaks, good on salmon, and has even transcended its original meat-centric purpose to be beloved by many as a seasoning for roasted vegetables. But a quick search for the history of the Canada-produced blend can lead you down quite the rabbit hole: mentions of pastrami, a tie to the Ottoman Empire, and something about a man named The Shadow?

Fascinating and convoluted, this is one piece of food history that deserves to be unearthed, even if it takes a little work to get to the bottom of this steak seasoning's origin. So first things first — it wasn't originally used as a steak seasoning at all. Rather, broilerman Morris Sherman (a.k.a. The Shadow, a nickname he earned by way of his very slight figure) got creative with the pre-existing spice blend when he added some to the meat he was preparing for his lunch. It was typically used for smoked meat like pastrami or brisket, but Sherman's idea to sprinkle it on grilled or broiled meats quickly spread at the restaurant where he worked as customers of Schwartz' began requesting the blend as a flavorful steak dry rub.