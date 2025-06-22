Salsa Isn't Just For Tortilla Chips. Here's How To Use It To Upgrade Your Sourdough
If you've already got your sourdough loaf mastered and you're looking to experiment, we have just the wild card ingredient for your next batch: salsa. Yeah that's right, salsa, the chunky spicy dip that you usually keep for dipping with chips or to wrap up in a burrito that doesn't skimp on seasoning, it turns out it can actually be used to replace water in your sourdough mix. It's a balancing act, of course, so before you start throwing chunks of tomatoes into your dough, it's about adding the equivalent salsa to swap out the liquid which will infuse your sourdough with a bright tomato-y zing.
Salsa brings serious tomato flavors, but it also sneaks in bits of other ingredients too, such as onions, peppers, and herbs. So you'll need to be careful here, as the trick is to replace the water with salsa, so ideally you want a smoother and more blended salsa and not one that is too chunky, or it may throw off the structure of the loaf. The dough should stay strong and springy, and the final result will smell faintly of tomato and roasted chiles, a loaf that's just begging to be turned into an epic sandwich or served with cheese at a summer party.
Choosing the right salsa to boost the flavor
While there is an array of available salsas out there, not all of them should be put in your sourdough loaf. We recommend you go for a salsa with a smooth texture and a more balanced flavor, nothing too vinegary, too sugary, or in any other way overwhelming. A smoky chipotle salsa would be a nice choice to add some depth to the dough, or a mild roasted tomato salsa will bring a touch of sweetness. Or if you're feeling extra creative, you could try making your own five-ingredient pico de gallo recipe and blending it smooth before adding it to your dough.
If you want to take this salsa sourdough to new levels, sprinkle in some extra add-ins during the stretching and folding. We think diced pickled jalapeños, shredded cheddar, or even a handful of fresh cilantro would work wonders folded into a salsa dough, and will give little surprising bites throughout each slice. And if you're wondering how to make sourdough starter at home, it's much easier than you probably think, it takes only flour, water, and some patience. And once you've got a starter bubbling away, you have opened up a whole world to experiment with all sorts of interesting twists, like this salsa loaf. But we have to warn you: Once you slice into a hot and crusty salsa-infused loaf, it's not going to stick around for long.