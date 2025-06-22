Salsa Isn't Just For Tortilla Chips. Here's How To Use It To Upgrade Your Sourdough

If you've already got your sourdough loaf mastered and you're looking to experiment, we have just the wild card ingredient for your next batch: salsa. Yeah that's right, salsa, the chunky spicy dip that you usually keep for dipping with chips or to wrap up in a burrito that doesn't skimp on seasoning, it turns out it can actually be used to replace water in your sourdough mix. It's a balancing act, of course, so before you start throwing chunks of tomatoes into your dough, it's about adding the equivalent salsa to swap out the liquid which will infuse your sourdough with a bright tomato-y zing.

Salsa brings serious tomato flavors, but it also sneaks in bits of other ingredients too, such as onions, peppers, and herbs. So you'll need to be careful here, as the trick is to replace the water with salsa, so ideally you want a smoother and more blended salsa and not one that is too chunky, or it may throw off the structure of the loaf. The dough should stay strong and springy, and the final result will smell faintly of tomato and roasted chiles, a loaf that's just begging to be turned into an epic sandwich or served with cheese at a summer party.