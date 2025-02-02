How Steak And Eggs Became A Breakfast Icon

You can find buttery, delicious steak and eggs on almost any diner menu. The humble, protein-heavy dish is a breakfast staple for many Americans. Though not as ubiquitous as, say, bacon and eggs or a stack of buttermilk pancakes, the dish holds a certain rugged appeal that has garnered a devoted following. But how did this beef-forward dish become a national breakfast food icon? Well, it all started in Australia.

Though the dish's existence was documented in England and America as far back as the 19th century, Australia popularized steak and eggs. The nation's cattle business took off in the 1800s after Europeans introduced cows to the country, and beef became widely available. Australians began to eat the mix of poultry and steak by the 1880s as a satisfying and satiating meal. It likely helped many laborers get through a hard day's work.

It wasn't until World War II that the dish was introduced to Americans via the military. From there, steak and eggs quickly became a staple meal at restaurants and kitchen tables across America — it even went space-bound! This, of course, is just the short of it. The move from an Australian farmer favorite to one of America's most essential meals is a story that spans centuries.