12 Unexpected Ways To Incorporate Chili Crisp Into A Dish

If it feels like everyone is obsessed with chili crisp lately, that's because they are. Once a staple in Chinese households and restaurants, this spicy, savory condiment has exploded in popularity, finding its way into everything from home kitchens to high-end restaurants. It's often used to spice up Asian dishes like dumplings and noodles, but there are also plenty of creative ways to bring its zestiness and crunch to other dishes.

While recipes for chili crisp (aka chili crunch) vary considerably, this fiery condiment typically includes chili peppers and Sichuan peppercorns mixed with aromatic ingredients like garlic, onions, and spices in oil. With its rise in popularity, countless brands have put their own spin on chili crisp, each with its own unique balance of heat, crunch, and umami. One standout is Fly by Jing by Jing Gao.

​​"I grew up with chili crisp as a constant — born in Chengdu, raised everywhere, and always finding ways to bring those bold, layered flavors into whatever I was eating," said Gao. "One of the biggest misconceptions is that chili crisp only belongs in Chinese cooking. But the magic of a really good chili crisp is that it's a spicy umami bomb that works with almost anything." We spoke with Gao about the many ways to use this vibrant condiment beyond traditional Asian dishes. These are some of her top tips for incorporating chili crisp into unexpected recipes.