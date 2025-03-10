12 Unexpected Ways To Incorporate Chili Crisp Into A Dish
If it feels like everyone is obsessed with chili crisp lately, that's because they are. Once a staple in Chinese households and restaurants, this spicy, savory condiment has exploded in popularity, finding its way into everything from home kitchens to high-end restaurants. It's often used to spice up Asian dishes like dumplings and noodles, but there are also plenty of creative ways to bring its zestiness and crunch to other dishes.
While recipes for chili crisp (aka chili crunch) vary considerably, this fiery condiment typically includes chili peppers and Sichuan peppercorns mixed with aromatic ingredients like garlic, onions, and spices in oil. With its rise in popularity, countless brands have put their own spin on chili crisp, each with its own unique balance of heat, crunch, and umami. One standout is Fly by Jing by Jing Gao.
"I grew up with chili crisp as a constant — born in Chengdu, raised everywhere, and always finding ways to bring those bold, layered flavors into whatever I was eating," said Gao. "One of the biggest misconceptions is that chili crisp only belongs in Chinese cooking. But the magic of a really good chili crisp is that it's a spicy umami bomb that works with almost anything." We spoke with Gao about the many ways to use this vibrant condiment beyond traditional Asian dishes. These are some of her top tips for incorporating chili crisp into unexpected recipes.
Swirl it into dips
One of the things that makes chili crisp so versatile is its unique texture. The infused oil blends smoothly into dishes, while the crispy bits add a satisfying crunch. Jing Gao recommends swirling it into dips to add depth and complexity. She said, "Chili crisp really does have such a bold, layered flavor profile, the possibilities are endless." She suggests mixing it into creamy dips like hummus or labne for an extra hit of spice. You can also mix it with mayo for an easy chicken wing dip. The oil enhances richness of creamy dips and the bits of chili, garlic, and onion add pops of flavor.
Chili crisp can also enhance any dip that needs a bit more oomph. For example, you can upgrade your store-bought salsa with a spoonful or two of chili crisp to give it more heat and umami flavor. Stirring it into a warm queso dip gives the cheese subtle heat and extra texture. Even a classic guacamole can get an unexpected boost with chili crisp's rich, garlicky flavor. The trick is to start off small and taste as you go. A little bit of chili crisp goes a long way, but the impact can be huge.
Mix it into pasta sauces
Chili crisp has long been used as a sauce for noodles, adding spice and crunch to everything from dan dan noodles to instant ramen. Jing Gao said, "Noodles are such a great canvas for chili crisp. Their flavor is usually pretty neutral so it lets the chili crisp shine, but the texture really holds its own against the crunchiness of the chili crisp." As she pointed out though, this doesn't just apply to Asian noodle dishes. You can level up a wide range of pasta dishes by mixing chili crisp into the sauce.
Gao loves coming up with new recipes featuring chili crisp, which she often posts on her blog along with recipes from fellow cooks and fans of Fly by Jing. One dish that she's particularly fond of is rigatoni alla vodka with chili crisp. The rigatoni is tossed in a creamy sauce consisting of onions, garlic, tomato paste, chili crisp, vodka, and cream. It's topped with burrata and fresh basil to add freshness to the spicy, rich flavors. She also suggests mixing the condiment into mac and cheese for a spicy twist on the classic comfort food dish.
Use it as a topping for ice cream
Sweet treats might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of foods you can upgrade with chili crisp. However, one of Jing Gao's favorite combos is vanilla ice cream with chili crisp. She said, "It always catches people off guard, but once they try it, they get it. The rich, creamy sweetness of the ice cream meets the tingly, umami-packed heat of chili crisp, and it just works." Plus, the crunchy bits add interesting texture to the ice cream much like the effect you get from sprinkles or crushed nuts.
Vanilla ice cream is a great match for chili crisp because it has a mild taste that won't clash too much with the chilis. Chocolate ice cream also works well because the savory elements of the chili crisp can really bring out the bittersweet notes and richness of the chocolate. Chili crisp also makes for a great ice cream sundae topping, adding another level of texture to elements like chewy brownies, airy whipped cream, and sticky caramel. If you really want to get creative, consider incorporating chili crisp into your homemade ice cream.
Add a hit of heat to your roast chicken
Roast chicken is the ultimate comfort food. But let's be honest — it can also feel a little predictable. Here's where chili crisp can be a real game changer. Brush some of that spicy goodness onto and under the skin before roasting and you get a bird that's a beautiful deep brown hue and bursting with bold flavors. Alternatively, you can spoon some chili crisp over the finished bird for some heat and crunch. Don't have time to roast a chicken? Jing Gao recommends drizzling chili crisp over a Costco rotisserie chicken, calling it "the best $4.99 upgrade you'll ever make."
Chili crisp can also take chicken wings to the next level. Tossing hot, crispy wings in chili crisp instead of traditional Buffalo sauce adds a spicy, garlicky depth and crunchiness. The infused oil coats the wings and keeps them juicy, while the crispy bits cling to the skin for extra texture. You can also mix chili crisp with a little honey for a sweet-spicy glaze or blend it into ranch or blue cheese dressing for a bold dipping sauce. You can also use chili crisp to level up fried chicken and crispy chicken thighs.
Make your pizza pop
If you're already drizzling hot honey or chili oil on your pizza, chili crisp is the next upgrade you need to try. It gives you that same mouth-tingling heat along with savory garlic notes and a pleasant crunch. Chili crisp can also intensify the flavors of the other toppings thanks to its umami qualities. It can bring out the smoky flavors of meats like sausage and bacon and enhance the sweetness of toppings like caramelized onions. In addition, it helps cut through the richness of fatty meats and cheeses.
Chili crisp works well on a wide variety of pizzas, from the classic Margherita to meat-heavy or veggie-loaded pies. You can drizzle the oil on top of your pizza for a subtle hint of heat or spoon large dollops on for big flavor and a whole lot of crunch. If you're making homemade pizza, you can mix some chili crisp into the tomato sauce for an extra savory base. In addition, you can toss your toppings in chili crisp before adding them to the pie. For example, you could do like Jing Gao does and add mapo tofu coated in chili crisp to your pie for a nice mix of spice, creaminess, and crunch.
Spice up your salads
When we asked Jing Gao what the most innovative or surprising way she'd seen someone use chili crisp was, she was quick to respond with cucumber salad. If you follow foodies on TikTok, you may have come across @logagm who went viral for his videos of cucumber salads including one that featured chili crisp. Gao said, "Such a simple, delicious and nutritious meal, it's a very easy-to-make twist on a classic Chinese dish. Logan set off an amazing trend, and it has been so fun to see the different versions people are making."
A traditional Chinese cucumber salad features cucumbers that are sliced lengthwise, then smashed with a knife and cut into bite sized pieces. The cucumber slices are tossed with salt and sometimes sugar and left to rest for 10 to 15 minutes to draw out some of the water. Then the cucumbers are tossed in a dressing featuring sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic, rice wine vinegar, and chili crisp. If you're strapped for time, you can skip the smashing and salting step and just use thinly sliced cucumbers. Either way, you'll get a salad that is refreshingly cool and crunchy but also tangy and packing a bit of heat.
Slather some onto your sandwiches
Spicy condiments like hot sauce and mustard have always had a place on sandwiches, but chili crisp takes it a step further. There are a few different ways you can incorporate chili crisp into your sandwiches beyond just smearing it on the bread. You can mix it with mayo or blend it into softened butter for a creamy spread. It's especially good on grilled sandwiches like paninis and grilled cheese sandwiches because the oil from the chili crisp seeps into the bread, creating a crispy, golden crust.
The key to a great sandwich is balancing flavors, so it helps to think about what elements will complement or provide a nice contrast to the chili crisp. For example, the crunchy texture contrasts beautifully with creamy ingredients like avocado, goat cheese, or brie. Its savory flavor can enhance the sweetness of caramelized onions or roasted tomatoes. A spoonful can add a fiery kick to a mild egg salad sandwich or heighten the tangy flavor of pickled vegetables in a bánh mì. For an even bigger punch, try it on a fried chicken sandwich. The spicy oil cuts through the richness of the chicken and the crispy texture amps up the crunch factor.
Bake it into cookies
Visit Jing Gao's blog and you might be surprised to see numerous recipes for chili crisp cookies. While it may seem unusual at first, the combination of sweet and spicy is nothing new. Think Mexican hot chocolate, pumpkin spice lattes, or hot honey. Many desserts also get a flavor boost from spices like cinnamon, cayenne, and black pepper. Chili crisp has a similar effect in cookies, adding a savory element along with extra texture. The sugar in the cookies balances out the spiciness of the chili crisp so it's not as mouth-burning as you would think. Plus, the oil helps distribute the spice evenly throughout the dough and adds moisture.
Rich, buttery cookies like shortbread or classic chocolate chip cookies work well with chili crisp because they can hold their own against the spicy, savory notes. Peanut butter is also a great match with the nutty, garlicky undertones of the condiment. A simple sugar cookie can also be a great neutral base to showcase chili crisp's bold flavors. You can mix the chili crisp directly into the dough, swirl it into frosting, or drizzle it on top of your cookies after baking for an extra layer of crunch.
Take tacos to the next level
Salsa is often the go-to for adding heat to tacos, but chili crisp takes things in a different direction. While salsas are often fiery, they also tend to be fresh and bright. Chili crisp brings a deep, smoky heat that can enhance savory meats typically used in Mexican tacos like carnitas, slow-cooked barbacoa, and spit-roasted al pastor pork. Then you get the crispy bits of garlic and onion and the chili oil that coats the meat and absorbs into the tortilla.
Being the versatile condiment that it is, chili crisp is a natural fit for all kinds of tacos. In fact, Mexico has its own version of chili crisp called salsa macha that features chili peppers in oil with nuts and seeds. Like chili crisp, it adds heat, crunch, and umami flavor, making it a perfect addition to tacos. You can drizzle it over carne asada for an extra umami punch, mix it into crema to add a spicy-cool element to your fish tacos, or pair it with roasted vegetables to jazz up plant-based options. For even more flavor, try adding it to a marinade for shrimp or pork before grilling.
Stir it into soups
If your soup feels like it's missing something, a drizzle of chili crisp might be exactly what it needs. In many Asian cuisines, spicy elements are often used to add heat and complexity to soups. For example, in Japanese cuisine, spicy la-yu oil is sometimes drizzled over ramen to kick it up a notch. Thai tom yum soup gets its underlying heat from chili paste. And Sichuan hot pot wouldn't be the face-numbing inferno it is without the mala element of chiles and Sichuan peppercorns. Chili crisp can have the same effect.
Chili crisp doesn't have to be limited just to Asian-style soups though. As Jing Gao said, "The crunchy, spicy, tingly bite plays well with so many unexpected flavors." A swirl of it in a creamy soup like butternut squash can add a spicy contrast to the sweetness of the squash and textural contrast to the smoothness. A spoonful in a classic chicken noodle soup can bring a welcome layer of umami flavor. Stirring chili crisp into the soup while cooking allows the flavors to meld together for a spicy, aromatic base. However, adding it at the end can preserve its crunchiness.
Amp up the flavor of tofu
Part of the appeal of cooking with chili crisp is that it can be an instant flavor booster when you're strapped for time. Jing Gao told us, "As a chef and a new mom, I don't have time for complicated meals every day, but I never compromise on flavor. The easiest hack? Drizzle chili crisp on whatever you're eating." One dish that she recommends drizzling chili crisp on is tofu. On its own, tofu can be extremely bland. But stir fry it with some chili crisp and you have a no-fuss meal brimming with flavor. You can also toss your tofu with chili crisp and throw it in the oven or air fryer.
If you have a bit more time to devote to your tofu, consider making mapo tofu. This classic Sichuan dish is typically made with tofu and ground beef or pork tossed in a fiery sauce that features garlic, ginger, fermented bean paste, soy sauce, Xiaoxing wine, green onions, chili oil, and Sichuan peppercorns. You can swap out the last two ingredients for chili crisp. Gao also makes a vegan mapo tofu with dried shiitake mushrooms instead of the minced meat and, of course, she uses chili crisp.
Toss your seafood with it
The next time you're cooking seafood, skip the usual lemon and butter and try adding chili crisp instead. The combination of savory spiciness and crunch enhances the natural sweetness and delicate texture of seafood. The infused oil also helps carry flavors so that you get even seasoning. Chili crisp pairs especially well with shellfish like shrimp, scallops, and crab because their slightly sweet flavors balance the spice. It also works with fatty fish like salmon because the oiliness helps mellow out the heat.
Tossing raw shrimp or scallops with chili crisp before grilling or pan-searing gives them a flavorful crust. Brushing it onto fish before baking or roasting can also create a caramelized, slightly crispy exterior. And chili crisp isn't just for cooked seafood. It can also be used in ceviche, seafood salads, or as a drizzle over raw oysters for an unexpected pop of spice. If you're going for something refreshing and cold, chili crisp works well with citrusy flavors like lime and yuzu, as well as fresh herbs like cilantro or Thai basil. For a more complex flavor profile, try pairing chili crisp with ingredients like miso or coconut milk, both of which can help balance the heat while adding depth to your seafood dishes.