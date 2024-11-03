The Bougie Addition You Should Start Adding To Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs may be one of the world's most modest foods. It's a comforting dish that requires nothing more than a few staple ingredients and is enjoyed by so many cultures in so many ways. But there is one element that can turn your classic into a bougie, elevated dining experience — and that's truffle. Eggs are a well-known pairing for mushrooms, from common whitecaps to cremini, shiitake, and rarer delights from the fungi kingdom. But if we're talking royalty, there is no disputing that the true ruler is the prized truffle. These rare treats from the earth are famous for their potent aroma and concentrated umami flavor — not to mention their price tag, with some running all the way up to thousands of dollars per pound.
With that in mind, if you're preparing food with truffles, you'll want a platform befitting this treasure — and believe it or not, the humble egg is an ideal option. Eggs' natural fat helps carry and present flavor effectively, and they're also fairly neutral in taste, which means they won't interfere too much with truffle essence. Instead, a scant shaving of your truffles can take center stage, with your eggs as the stage on which to showcase their transcendent qualities. Of all the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs, this may be the most mind-blowing — and elegant — twist.
How to create your bougie scramble
Although truffles can be a sizable culinary investment, a little goes a very long way thanks to their potency, so when you set out to make this dish, you won't need more than about a ½ ounce per three eggs. The only additional elements you'll need are a bit of salt for seasoning and olive oil in which to cook. From there, the process is no different than if you were making a standard-issue scramble — just fry over medium heat for a few minutes, stirring as you go. What sets these eggs apart comes after you've plated, and you shave that special secret ingredient over the top (you can use a truffle shaver, or just a vegetable peeler).
If you want to add a dimension of truffle flavor to your egg, there's a fun trick to infuse them even before you crack them open. Store your truffles in an airtight container along with your egg, and the porous shell will be permeated by that their heady, potent fragrance, which means you'll have a head start on giving your scrambled dish that delicious truffle character. The type of truffle you use is your choice, and there are differences between black and white truffles worth exploring to help guide your decision. But whether you follow Gordon Ramsay's foolproof advice for fluffy scrambled eggs or have your own go-to technique, this addition couldn't be easier — or more impressive.