The Bougie Addition You Should Start Adding To Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs may be one of the world's most modest foods. It's a comforting dish that requires nothing more than a few staple ingredients and is enjoyed by so many cultures in so many ways. But there is one element that can turn your classic into a bougie, elevated dining experience — and that's truffle. Eggs are a well-known pairing for mushrooms, from common whitecaps to cremini, shiitake, and rarer delights from the fungi kingdom. But if we're talking royalty, there is no disputing that the true ruler is the prized truffle. These rare treats from the earth are famous for their potent aroma and concentrated umami flavor — not to mention their price tag, with some running all the way up to thousands of dollars per pound.

With that in mind, if you're preparing food with truffles, you'll want a platform befitting this treasure — and believe it or not, the humble egg is an ideal option. Eggs' natural fat helps carry and present flavor effectively, and they're also fairly neutral in taste, which means they won't interfere too much with truffle essence. Instead, a scant shaving of your truffles can take center stage, with your eggs as the stage on which to showcase their transcendent qualities. Of all the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs, this may be the most mind-blowing — and elegant — twist.