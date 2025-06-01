For Fried Eggs With Richer Flavor And Golden Edges, Skip The Oil And Use This Instead

If you want to cook restaurant-quality fried eggs at home, try using heavy cream instead of oil or butter. To make heavy cream–fried eggs, all you need to do is pour a layer of the cream onto a cold pan, plop the raw eggs on top, and turn the heat on high enough to make the cream boil. As long as you follow the usual tips for making a perfect fried egg, you'll end up with some of the most indulgent eggs you've ever cooked.

This works because heavy cream is an emulsion of water, milk fat, and milk solids. When you boil the cream, the water evaporates and the fat molecules start to move faster. This creates ideal conditions for those molecules to collide with one another and form larger clusters, which in turn causes the fat to break from the milk solids. It's this separation that makes cream-fried eggs so decadent.

As the eggs cook in the fat, the milk solids will bind with the egg whites and give it a richer texture. The solids will also start to brown from the heat, creating a thin layer of nutty and savory flavors at the bottom of the eggs. The sugars contained in the milk solids will also caramelize, giving your eggs golden, slightly sweet edges. The end result is fried eggs that taste like they were infused with the complex, irresistible flavors of brown butter.