The Garlic Mistake That Makes Your Dishes Taste Off

Humans may have begun consuming garlic around 5,000 years ago and our love for the pungent ingredient (which, by the way, is technically a vegetable belonging to the same subfamily as the onion) has been set in stone ever since. It is now featured in just about every cuisine on the planet, and a core component of many popular dishes, including garlic bread.

Advertisement

But despite its widespread use, garlic isn't always the easiest ingredient to work with. It can very easily burn when cooked, resulting in an unpleasant, bitter flavor that will have your dishes tasting more frightful than delightful.

Garlic isn't usually used whole but rather cut or crushed into small pieces that have a quick cook time. It also has the unfortunate problem of being low in water but high in sugars (the latter can swiftly turn from an attractive brown to an unsightly black when they come in contact with heat). Combined, these factors mean that overcooking garlic is actually one of the most common and frustrating cooking mistakes to make. Luckily, it's also one of the easiest to fix.

Advertisement