This Omega-3-Packed Canned Staple Is The Low-Effort Snack You've Been Overlooking

Have you been on the hunt for more satisfying, protein-rich snacks to add to your daily eats? While you can certainly make homemade trail mix or roast chickpeas for a crunchy, salty snack, having more grab-and-go options is always a plus. Fortunately, you don't need to look further than the canned fish aisle at your neighborhood grocery store. Believe it or not, when you need a quick bite to eat, canned anchovies can satisfy your hunger as well as your taste buds.

While you may only have experience using anchovies as the ultimate umami-packed ingredient for store-bought tomato sauce and other savory dishes, anchovies also serve as a simple and nutritious snack. Better yet, a single 2-ounce serving of canned anchovies contains ample amounts of vitamin B3, protein (13 grams), and omega-3 fatty acids (about 0.9 grams), specifically eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Since the human body alone can't produce the amount of omega-3 fatty acids recommended for prime functioning (most guidelines suggest a minimum of 250 to 500 milligrams per day), consuming anchovies here and there can help you reach your daily goal.

Since canned anchovies are often cured in salt and oil for proper preservation, choose varieties canned in olive oil for optimal flavor. Due to their salty, umami-rich taste, pair anchovies with more mild-tasting ingredients. Enjoy anchovies on pretzels or multi-grain crackers smeared with cream cheese or mashed avocado. Alternatively, enjoy them spooned over a bowl of canned chickpeas and diced tomatoes. Sure enough, there are countless ways to conveniently enjoy a portable tin of ready-to-eat anchovies.