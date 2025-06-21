This Omega-3-Packed Canned Staple Is The Low-Effort Snack You've Been Overlooking
Have you been on the hunt for more satisfying, protein-rich snacks to add to your daily eats? While you can certainly make homemade trail mix or roast chickpeas for a crunchy, salty snack, having more grab-and-go options is always a plus. Fortunately, you don't need to look further than the canned fish aisle at your neighborhood grocery store. Believe it or not, when you need a quick bite to eat, canned anchovies can satisfy your hunger as well as your taste buds.
While you may only have experience using anchovies as the ultimate umami-packed ingredient for store-bought tomato sauce and other savory dishes, anchovies also serve as a simple and nutritious snack. Better yet, a single 2-ounce serving of canned anchovies contains ample amounts of vitamin B3, protein (13 grams), and omega-3 fatty acids (about 0.9 grams), specifically eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Since the human body alone can't produce the amount of omega-3 fatty acids recommended for prime functioning (most guidelines suggest a minimum of 250 to 500 milligrams per day), consuming anchovies here and there can help you reach your daily goal.
Since canned anchovies are often cured in salt and oil for proper preservation, choose varieties canned in olive oil for optimal flavor. Due to their salty, umami-rich taste, pair anchovies with more mild-tasting ingredients. Enjoy anchovies on pretzels or multi-grain crackers smeared with cream cheese or mashed avocado. Alternatively, enjoy them spooned over a bowl of canned chickpeas and diced tomatoes. Sure enough, there are countless ways to conveniently enjoy a portable tin of ready-to-eat anchovies.
How to successfully add more anchovies to your daily snack selection
There are plenty of ways to incorporate anchovies into your favorite snack rotation. As far as quick snacks go, next to pretzels and crackers, add anchovies to plain potato chips. To include some heat, add a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. For a Spanish-inspired snack, combine anchovies with small cubes of manchego cheese and jarred, roasted red peppers.
If you have a little more time on your hands and want to include this pre-packaged fish in a platter of shareable snacks or pre-dinner hors d'oeuvres, consider adding them to a delicious tapenade made with black olives, capers, garlic, and herbs. You can also use anchovies to make a rich and flavorful compound butter. Simply combine unsalted butter with minced anchovies in oil, chopped garlic, and fresh lemon juice. You can also enhance your recipe by including a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce or a variety of fresh, minced herbs.
After you choose whichever anchovy-based dip, spread, or combination of ingredients you most prefer, utilize one of the many clever ways to repurpose stale bread and make crostini. Toasted bread is the perfect food to test out various anchovy recipes and food pairings. Spread softened butter on crostini and top with anchovies or pair your toasted bread with a chopped anchovy salad made of cut tomatoes, fresh herbs, and minced fish. Next to solely using anchovies to amplify the taste of savory weeknight meals, you have more than enough creative ideas to include more anchovies in everyday snacks.