Everything You Need To Know About Olives

Many people don't know that salty, chewy olives are actually a fruit. Their long, fascinating history and wildly varied forms make them a great ingredient in the kitchen and a rich source of information to spout at cocktail parties. But what exactly are they, you're wondering?

"Olives are these little flavor bombs that grow on trees older than your nonna's pasta recipe," says Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef at R House. "They love the sun, dry soil, and a good breeze — just like we do in Puglia. These trees are tough cookies, living for hundreds of years and still producing fruit each season. We pick 'em green when they're young and punchy, or black when they've mellowed out with age."

The cultivation and use of olives goes back thousands of years in Mediterranean culture, where people enjoyed both their rich oil and their delicious fruits — technically drupes, like cherries or peaches, says Klaus Mueller, culinary director at Atalanta. Despite this categorization, they're best known for their savory, salty flavor, he says, and there's so much you can do with them. Time for a deep dive.