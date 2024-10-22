What Exactly Is A Peppadew?

While 'Peppadew pepper' may be a bit of a tongue twister, it's absolutely worth getting to know the pepper behind the name. Though they look similar to other types of peppers, Peppadews are uniquely flavorful and lend themselves well to a wide variety of uses in the kitchen. You may have come across them in charcuterie and cheese boards or in the olive section of your local grocery store deli, but they're so much more than a simple garnish. These underrated peppers add both a pop of color and flavor to any dish, making them the perfect way to elevate your cooking and impress guests at your next dinner party.

From appetizers to the main course, Peppadew peppers complement a wide range of cuisines. Plus, they're also delicious all on their own. Even if you've never heard of them before, now is a great opportunity to learn more about these special peppers and all the ways you can take advantage of them in your cooking. To provide the best information, we consulted several experts on the best ways to choose, prep, and cook with Peppadew peppers.