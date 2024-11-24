The Best Way To Cook Dried Beans Is Also One Of The Easiest

You can buy a much safer pressure cooker than the one your grandmother used without spending a whole lot, depending on how many bells and whistles you want. For example, you can get the baseline Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 pressure cooker on Amazon for around $100. The most expensive model, the whisper-quiet Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 pressure cooker is still under $150.

The basic principles of cooking beans in the pressure cooker are comparatively similar to those for cooking them on the stovetop. But the pressure cooker has a couple of advantages. First, you don't have to soak beans overnight to pressure cook them. That means you can decide at the last minute that you want beans instead of having to wait for an overnight soak or use the so-called quick-soak method, which still requires an hourlong soak after a boil on the stovetop. Soaking beans provides distinct advantages, including making them cook faster, improving their texture, and making you less gassy afterward. But it only takes a couple of minutes in a pressure cooker.

A pressure cooker also cooks the beans in about half the time, depending on the type of bean you're cooking. But even if it only saves you 15 minutes, using a pressure cooker protects you from the dreaded words "stir occasionally." With a pressure cooker, you can set and forget, at least until the timer goes off.